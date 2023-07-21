Can Trees Move On Their Own? Viral Video Sparks Debate

As children, we have often wondered whether trees ever move. Indeed they do, but at an extremely slow pace and not like the way we see in fantasy films. Trees’ movement occurs as new roots gradually grow. The rate is often two or three centimetres per day. A surprising video, which was shared on Instagram, however, claims trees can move way faster.

The clip demonstrates remarkable scenes, showing trees in forests moving from shade to sunlight. They appeared to be walking as they left their roots suspended in the air. This unexpected sight left everyone astonished.

The majority of palaeontologists support the idea that trees exhibit movement, although there are varying opinions on the speed of this process. Some argue that the growth of trees is a slow process, taking many years. Conversely, others suggest that trees move approximately two to three centimetres every day, allowing them to travel from one location to another. While certain trees and plants spread through bird assistance, this new evidence suggests that some trees might have completed their journey from one country to another through their walking abilities. This revelation opens up intriguing possibilities in the field of paleobiology.

Peter Vrsansky, a palaeobiologist from the Earth Science Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences Bratislava, claimed in an interview that he has personally witnessed this phenomenon. Vrsansky explains that as the soil erodes, the trees grow new, long roots that search for a more stable ground, often reaching up to 20 metres. Over time, as the roots settle into the new soil, the tree patiently bends toward the new roots, causing the old roots to slowly lift into the air. This process allows the tree to relocate to a new location with better sunlight and firmer ground, and the whole process can take a couple of years. It’s a fascinating example of how nature adapts and moves to find more favourable conditions.

It’s not uncommon for scientific claims to be subject to scepticism and critical examination. As per a 2012 Live Science article, most scientists do not believe that trees can relocate through walking. While the concept of walking trees is fascinating, the prevailing consensus is that trees cannot move from one place to another on their own. Instead, trees remain rooted in their original locations, unless any movement is caused by external forces such as wind or human intervention, like cutting them down with an axe. While the idea of walking trees may capture our imagination, it appears to be more of a fantastical notion than a biological reality.