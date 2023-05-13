Can You Guess This Person Playing Carrom In Nagaland's Hills? Hint – He Is A Chef

Nagaland’s picturesque beauty and vibrant culture have been under the spotlight on social media thanks to Minister Temjen Imna Along. He has been actively promoting the state’s tourism and showcasing the local cuisine. And looks like the beauty of Nagaland has attracted yet another popular personality. Along dropped a picture on social media that got people talking. The tweet featured a group of people playing carrom against a stunning backdrop of mountainous terrain. The internet was abuzz with excitement as the minister asked people to guess the name of the chef in the picture.

Posting the photo, Along wrote, “Pehchan Kaun? Batao Kaun Nagaland aake Carrom Khel Raha Hain,” (Who is this? Guess who is playing Carrom in Nagaland).

People on the internet were quick to point out that the person Temjem Along was hinting at none other than renowned celebrity chef and former judge of MasterChef India, Kunal Kapur.

Soon after the picture of Kunal playing carrom in Nagaland surfaced online, others joined to share their reaction to the post.

One user showed excitement and even speculated “Kuch to acha pak raha hai Nagaland mein,” (Something good is being cooked in Nagaland).

Another user pointed out and wrote, “I think Chef Kunal Kapur is planning to cook something with Carrom. Rest everyone is playing.”

A third person expressed their admiration for chef’s cooking style and wrote, “Inke cooking style ke hum bhi fan hain sir,” (Even we are also fan of his cooking style).

Meanwhile, another user shared, “Awaiting Naga Punjabi Fusion dish by Chef Kunal Kapur.”

Kunal Kapur expressed his admiration for Nagaland’s beauty and cuisine on social media. The chef shared that travel holds a special place in his heart, not just because of the food, people, or experiences, but because of the enduring memories. He reminisced about the days when one could freely explore the food and traditions of India.

Temjen Imna Along appreciated Chef Kunal Kapur’s post and expressed gratitude, thanking him for visiting Nagaland. He also hoped that the chef had a great time during his visit and had taken away some good Naga recipes with him.