Can You Guess Where Waldo Is Hidden In This Image? We Bet It Won't Be An Easy Task

Where’s Waldo is a favourite puzzle of all generations. The game, which is based on finding the bespectacled character in a sea of objects, tests your eye for detail and focus. If you consider yourself a sharp person, then you should definitely try your hands out at these optical illusions. But let us warn you, these puzzles are not easy. Waldo, with his trademark spectacles, striped jumper and jeans, seems to have the ability to blend into any background. Take a look at this photo doing the rounds on social media right now. Do you have what it takes to find Waldo in the photo? If you can do it within 10 seconds, then kudos.

The photo shows a crowded scene with all sorts of characters, from robots to Egyptian pharaohs. Your mission is to find Waldo in this photo. The photo was shared by an Instagram account named Optical Illusions.

Did you manage to figure out where Waldo is? It was not easy, right? If you have not managed to figure out where Waldo is hidden, we have a hint for you- Look near the striped blue tent.

These ‘find the character’ games, be it Waldo, SpongeBob or any other optical illusions, are a great pastime for people of all ages. They test a person’s cognitive abilities like focus, memory and attention span. They can also be a good activity to pursue with your loved ones. Make a friendly competition about who can find Waldo first.

Users certainly had to put in all their efforts to find Waldo in the picture. “10 hours. What a waste of nearly half my day,” a comment read.

Some had a thought-provoking take on the puzzle. “I learned today from everyone’s comments that Waldo’s name is different around the globe…very interesting,” wrote a user.

If you want to check your answer just scroll to the next photo and you will find where Waldo was.

Want to test your perception skills once again after this puzzle? Try to find the lone SpongeBob in this image of Pikachus. If you consider yourself good at these games, you must be able to spot SpongeBob within 5 seconds.

Found the beloved character? If you were able to figure out where SpongeBob was hidden, you definitely deserve a treat.

