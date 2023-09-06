Can You Identify Indian Politician in This Old Pic? No, He is Not 'Lappu Sa Sachin'

The internet has a remarkable memory. Whether it’s a meme or an event, social media has the power to turn it into a viral sensation that keeps resurfacing in conversations. Take, for example, the case of ‘Lappu Sa Sachin.’ Sachin Meena’s neighbour probably never imagined that her casual remarks about him would give birth to a new meme among Desis on ‘X,’ who just can’t seem to get enough of her comical monologue. No matter the occasion, they always find a way to incorporate it into their conversations in the most humourous manner. This phenomenon occurred once again when a page on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, asked social media users to identify an Indian politician in an old photo they shared. And people just couldn’t resist bringing up ‘Lappu Sa Sachin’ in this context as well.

It all started when @IndiaHistorypic shared a photograph from a politician’s younger days and posed the question, “Guess The Name of This Politician? Presently He Is Chief Minister." The responses began pouring in, with the first comment immediately mentioning Sachin Meena. A user commented, “Ye to Lappu Sachin ha." Another commenter echoed this sentiment, saying, “Lappu Sachin sa lag raha hai." A third user chimed in, “Ye to #lappuSachin ki yaad dila rha hai…Waise dekhne se to nitish lg rha hai…Lekin iski shakal Sachin se bahut mil rahi."

While the first comment garnered attention for its humour, the comments on the original post eventually identified the politician as ‘Nitish Kumar,’ the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Although News18 couldn’t confirm the exact date of Nitish Kumar’s picture, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time rare photos from his youth have surfaced on social media. Back in 2017, another set of his old photos made the rounds on ‘X.’ BJP spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy shared them with the caption, “Rare photos of Nitish Kumar CM Bihar in his younger days," back then. Even then, the comment section didn’t disappoint, with one user humourously remarking, “That’s the trivago guy."

Also Read: Seema Haider Neighbour’s Fresh Rant Goes Viral Days After She Gave Us ‘Lappu Sa Sachin’ Meme

Indeed, social media is a peculiar realm where you never know when something will take an amusing turn and become yet another hot topic of discussion.