Can You Identify One Of The World's Largest Squirrel Species In This Viral Photo?
3-MIN READ

Can You Identify One Of The World's Largest Squirrel Species In This Viral Photo?

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 10:59 IST

Delhi, India

The photo emerges from the Buxa Tiger Reserve. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The rodent's back, tail, and top of the head, including the ears, are deep brown to black in colour while it has light yellow or blondish underparts around its arms.

Do you know what the world’s largest squirrel species look like? If not, then this photograph shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan is sure to make you equal parts stunned and fascinated. The mammoth rodent in the picture is distinctly bi-coloured with pale underparts and much darker upper parts. With a large bushy tail, the squirrel appears to be climbing a tree as the camera captures the candid moment. The rodent’s back, tail, and top of the head including the ears are deep brown to black in colour while it has light yellow or blondish underparts around its arms. While sharing the photograph via Twitter on Sunday, August 13, the IFS officer confirmed it emerges from the Buxa Tiger Reserve in West Bengal.

But Parveen Kaswan refrained from revealing the name of squirrel species directly and instead decided to go for a round of quiz with animal lovers on the application. He admitted the rodent in the stills is, “One of the world’s largest squirrel species found in India." This was followed by a playful question for social media users, “Can you identify."

With over lakh views, a barrage of Twitteratis began claiming the rodent is native to multiple places in India including Western Ghats, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, among others. A user guessed it is a “Malabar giant squirrel. Saw one on the climb up to the Ayappa temple in Sabarimala. Such a rich, deep-coloured coat. Magnificent!"

Another claimed, “In western ghats, I saw one jumping through the trees making the branches rattle like I have never heard before. When I looked up to see what it was, there was this huge squirrel-shaped animal. My grandma was with me at the time and she told me it was Malai Annan. Beautiful."

One more agreed, ‘It’s a Malayan Giant squirrel, found in North-eastern India. Malabar giant squirrel has a somewhat reddish-brown fur coloration, found along both Western and Eastern ghats."

Meanwhile, there were many who were fascinated by the rodent’s appearance. “I like the size of his tail," said one.

In a subsequent tweet, the IFS officer divulged details about the rodent’s species while identifying the three giant squirrel species found in India. “So as expected most people thought of it as Malabar Giant Squirrel. No. It is a Malayan Giant Squirrel. Also called Black Giant Squirrel. In India we have three giant squirrels; Malayan giant squirrel, Malabar giant squirrel, and Grizzled giant squirrel," he tweeted.

The revelation came alongside another candid photograph of the rodent maneuvering swiftly through thin branches of a tree.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood, and more.
first published:August 14, 2023, 10:59 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 10:59 IST