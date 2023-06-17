Can You Identify Rare Wild Cat Species Found In India In This Viral Picture?

If you are someone who enjoys the wilderness and wildlife, then a viral picture shared on Twitter will definitely intrigue you. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Friday shared a picture of two rare wild cat species, which are found in India. He also asked Twitter users to guess the name of the species. The officer also shared a hint that it can be easily identified with the white marking on its face.

“One of the most beautiful wild cat species found in India. Very less known and less seen. Can be identified easily with the white markings on the face. The first right answer will get a book from me,” the IFS officer wrote along with the image.

The micro-blogging site users were quick to react to the tweet. Many correctly answered “Asian golden cat". One of the users also mentioned, “The Asian golden cat (Catopuma temminckii) is a medium-sized wild cat native to the northeastern Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia and China."

A third user wrote, “Asian golden cat in my mother tongue Marathi it’s known as ‘Soneri Manjar’."

“The Asian Golden cat with ocelot (coat pattern) morph. The habitat-northeastern Indian subcontinent," read another comment.

Replying to his own thread on Saturday, Parveen Kaswan shared two pictures of an article about the golden cat. “It is called a golden cat. Found in many morphs. This picture we captured some time back. For more info, one can read our paper. With this paper we reported the First photographic records of Melanistic Golden Cat from BTR, India," he tweeted.

In January this year, officials of Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) in north Bengal said that they spotted and could click photos of rare and elusive melanistic Asian golden cats through the camera traps which have been installed in the dense forests to monitor tigers.

The melanistic morph was earlier reported in Nepal, Thailand, Sumatra and Bhutan. In India, the Asiatic golden cat has been reported from protected areas of West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.