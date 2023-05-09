Can You Imagine Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni As Women? AI Did And The Result Is...

Artificial Intelligence is proving each day that there is no limit in art. What you think or what you imagine can easily be depicted in the form of visuals. Artist SK MD Abu Sahid has caught the attention of social media users with his latest work featuring the country’s top cricketers’ makeover as women. Using Midjourney, Sahid has created incredibly realistic depictions of male cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh, Shubhman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Gautam Gambhir in female avatars. The post on Instagram not only features pictures of the cricketers but also includes their female names. The transformation is so well-done that it’s hard to believe that the images are generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments, with fans amazed by the artist’s talent and creativity. One user commented: “Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) looks like eleven (from the series Stranger Things)." Another user pointed out that “Gautami looks like, Sara Ali Khan.” A third user expressed disbelief at the transformations, writing “This made me believe that any man can turn himself into a woman by just using makeup perfectly.”

A user even took a romantic approach and wrote, “I love you Rashi Pant, Mahi Singh and Subhadra Gill. Can I date you," while another joked, “Supremacy of Rashi Pant.”

Recently, SK MD Abu Sahid created an intriguing artwork where he depicted business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Ratan Tata, Warren Buffet, Bill Gates and Jack Ma as fitness enthusiasts. The pictures were quite captivating and caught the attention of many viewers.

A few months ago, an AI artist named Gaurav Agarwal shared a Twitter thread where he depicted famous cricketers as toddlers. The pictures were interesting, but what made the post even more hilarious was the addition of beards and mustaches on the toddler versions of the cricketers.

It was a unique and amusing take on some of the biggest names and it garnered a lot of attention on social media. The use of AI in creating such imaginative and fun content showcases the potential of technology in the world of art and entertainment.

