Can You Spot What's Wrong in This Pic of CSK's Pathirana and Theekshana Playing Chess?

MS Dhoni’s CSK is famous for turning the impossible into possible. But what just happened is beyond the realm of possibility! Can you even imagine playing chess without the king? Well, in this crazy world, it’s simply not possible. However, it seems like the incredible Sri Lankan bowlers currently shining in the CSK camp have managed to make it happen, maybe in some parallel universe!

The Chennai Super Kings recently shared a photo featuring the dynamic duo of Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana engaged in a game of chess. At first glance, it seemed like a typical scene, but what happened next had everyone in disbelief. The eagle-eyed users noticed that Theekshana’s side of the board had a white king placed outside the chessboard! This hilarious blunder had social media in stitches, as fans and followers couldn’t contain their amusement.

King enga da? pic.twitter.com/qhubd8boiy— Super Kings Academy (@SuperKingsAcad) May 4, 2023

One user jokingly quipped, “One day chess players will play cricket without a ball too," while another speculated, “If they’re playing checkers, then it’s ok. Otherwise, they’ll play the king as an impact player."

One day chess players will play cricket without a ball too. — Dr. NiYa (@drnsycs) May 6, 2023

If they're playing checkers then it's ok otherwise they'll play the king as an impact player— Rahul Ghosh (@ghoshnesss) May 6, 2023

When IPL cricketers play chess and substitute king with impact player — Mockingbird (@Mockingbird4608) May 6, 2023

The lighthearted banter continued, with some fans even wondering if the misplaced king was a cryptic hint about MS Dhoni’s retirement plans. One user wittily remarked, “Are they saying that KING MSD is going to retire this season?"

Are the saying that KING MSD is going to retire this season?— Zeeshan Sheriff (@TheZeeshanCity) May 6, 2023

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan duo of Theekshana and Pathirana has been instrumental in the Chennai Super Kings’ recent success with the ball. Despite a slow start to the 2023 edition of the IPL, the pair has helped the Men in Yellow regain their footing in the tournament.

In their latest match against the Mumbai Indians, Pathirana was on fire at Chepauk, returning incredible figures of 3 for 15 in just 4 overs. His outstanding performance helped Chennai restrict the five-time champions to a meager 139 for 8 in 20 overs, setting the stage for a thrilling victory.

