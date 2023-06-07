Canada To Become 1st Country To Put Health Warnings On Individual Cigarettes

Canada is set to become the first country to print health warnings on individual cigarettes. This decision, which was made on World No Tobacco Day, will come into effect on August 1, 2023. Initially, king-sized cigarettes will be the first to bear individual health warnings such as “cigarettes cause leukaemia" and “poison in every puff". These cigarettes will be accessible for purchase by the end of July 2024 and all other products including regular-size cigarettes and little cigars, by the end of April 2025.

Since 2000, Canada has enforced regulations requiring pictorial warnings on tobacco product packages. Many of the existing health-related messages and images for cigarettes and little cigars have remained in effect since 2011.

In a statement, Health Canada announced the new tobacco labelling policy. The policy emphasised that the Tobacco Products Appearance, Packaging, and Labelling Regulations are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to help adult smokers in quitting and safeguard youth and non-tobacco users against nicotine addiction.

Implementing health warnings on the tipping paper of individual cigarettes, little cigars, tubes and other tobacco products aims to create a situation where avoiding these warnings becomes extremely challenging.

Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos underscored the significance of tobacco use as a major public health concern in Canada. The government is committed to using evidence-based tools to safeguard the health of Canadians, especially the youth.

Canada has also unveiled further plans to implement additional measures which involve improving and updating the health-related messages displayed on tobacco product packaging. These messages will be required on all tobacco product packaging, and different messages will be rotated over time to maintain their effectiveness.

According to the World Health Organization, tobacco-related deaths exceed 8 million annually, with 80% of tobacco users residing in low- and middle-income nations. In 2020, approximately 22.3% of the global population used tobacco, with usage rates of 36.7% among men and 7.8% among women. Recent data from 2021 indicates that there are still 3.8 million smokers, accounting for 12% of the population aged 12 and above in Canada. To combat these statistics, the Canadian government has set a target of less than 5% tobacco use by 2035.