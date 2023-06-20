Canadian Woman Discovers 34-Year-Old Message In A Bottle, Connects With Its Owner

Trudy Shattler McKinnon, a Canadian beachcomber, stumbled upon a remarkable find during a leisurely stroll along the beach near her Pagouatchiou cottage. To her surprise and delight, she discovered a bottle containing a handwritten note that had spent over three decades adrift in the water. The intriguing message had been tossed into the sea by a Newfoundland fisherman in 1989.

Shattler, accompanied by her mother-in-law, made this discovery on the rocky shores just a short distance from her island cottage, located approximately 12 miles off the Gulf of Lawrence from her residence in Saint-Augustin on Quebec’s lower north shore. The note, dated May 29, 1989, was exactly 34 years and one week old when she stumbled upon it.

Overwhelmed with excitement, Shattler shared her find on Facebook, expressing her enduring fascination with discovering messages in bottles. She posted a picture of the note and wrote, “While beachcombing today, I found a plastic bottle with a note inside. The note reads it was put in the water 10 miles off Fox Point in Port Aux Choix. The weather was sunny, no wind. The note was dated May 29, 1989. This bottle has survived 34 years and 1 week. I would love to hear from the person who put this bottle in the water. I am a professional beachcomber. I’ve always wanted to find a bottle with a message inside.”

The post quickly gained attention, captivating social media users enchanted by the story’s nostalgic charm. Commenters shared their sentiments, with one user remarking, “Took me to the romantic and classic era,” while another exclaimed, “Best story ever!” The heartfelt responses continued to pour in, with users expressing gratitude to Trudy for sharing her discovery.

In a subsequent update, Shattler revealed that she had managed to trace the owner of the bottle.

The message belonged to Gilbert Hamlyn from Port Aux Choix, Newfoundland and Labrador. Unfortunately, Mr. Hamlyn had passed away two years ago. His son reached out to Shattler, confirming that the bottle and its contents indeed belonged to his late father. Deeply touched by the connection made through this serendipitous find, Shattler expressed her appreciation to everyone who had shared her post, ultimately reuniting the bottle and its message with its rightful owner.