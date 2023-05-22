Cancer Survivor Creates World Record Standing On Nail Bed For Over 12 Hours

Passion can make even the impossible come true and this inspiring story of a cancer survivor bagging a Guinness World Record is proof of it. Ramy Naouss, a resident of Lebanon, relied on his inner strength to display a great balancing effort to shatter the record for standing on a bed of nails. According to Guinness World Record, Ramy stood on a block filled with nails for a staggering 12 hours, 12 minutes, and 8 seconds. With the world record to his name, Ramy aims to spread awareness about the early detection of cancer.

The cancer survivor believes he mainly relied on mental strength and psychological support to over the challenge. “Our mental strength is the key to unlocking our potential and achieving the impossible. A record-breaking experience demonstrates that anything is possible when we have the determination and willpower to push ourselves beyond our limits,” he said.

Ramy highlighted how people tend to take their lives for granted until it is too late. With his story, he wants to give everyone the message of appreciating life while giving their health a top-most priority.

Battling cancer wasn’t easy for Ramy but that did not stop him from dreaming and achieving his goals. He now wants to motivate people not to lose hope. “Death is not losing life but losing hope. This record-breaking achievement is just the beginning of my journey, and I will have many others with Guinness World Records - my platform to amplify my voice to the world,” he was quoted as saying.

He explains how just a single moment can bring a massive change into people’s life. After bagging the world record, he is reportedly planning to take up another challenge. He wants to ace the fastest half marathon barefoot on ice. Notably, he has previously also walked a distance of 42 km barefoot from the Dbayeh Corniche to the Batroun area in Lebanon.

In another similar inspiring story of resilience, a cancer survivor became the fastest woman to finish the London Marathon with a stoma bag. Adele Roberts was diagnosed with stage two bowel cancer in 2021 after which she was fitted with a stoma bag- a device used to collect the waste that passes through the colon.