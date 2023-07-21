Candidate’s Decision To Walk Out Of Interview For 15-Minute Delay Leaves Internet Divided

Punctuality and professionalism are two valued qualities candidates are expected to possess at job interviews. However, what happens when the interviewer is late? A recent incident shared by a Reddit user sparked a heated discussion as a person was stuck in a similar situation, waiting for 15 minutes before deciding to leave without the interview. The post garnered mixed reactions from the online community, with some applauding the individual, believing that their time should be respected. On the other hand, there were others who felt that walking out of the interview was unnecessary.

Sharing the post, the user narrated the experience, expressing frustration over being made to wait for 15 minutes for the director who was supposed to conduct the interview. The person arrived on time at 2:30 PM and was told that the director will meet him ‘in just a minute’. However, after waiting until 2:45 PM, the user decided to leave.

“All I see is a giant red flag waving ‘this company is testing your patience because they want to be sure that the candidate is desperate because they’re going to abuse them’,” the user added.

A user criticizing the person wrote, “Dude, fifteen minutes could literally be anything. I’d have waited and at least heard him out or talked to the receptionist and asked if you could reschedule?”

Another person said that sometimes delays are unavoidable. The user highlighted that a company that truly values a candidate’s time would communicate about any delays and express genuine apologies.

Others who supported the individual, wrote, “But if you were 15 minutes late at the job, you’d get docked on your pay or reprimanded.”

Another shared, “Idk if that’s why they had you waiting. But that’s good on you for leaving. Your time should definitely be respected.”

A user justifying the reason behind delay wrote, “As a hiring manager who interviews all the time. This is very common. Typically, we schedule up to 5-6 interviews a day. They are usually scheduled an hour apart. After each interview, we discuss and also before each interview we discuss. To get off track by 10-15 minutes is not unheard of. I don’t know what industry you are in, but if the receptionist called or texted me, knowing I was in an interview, that would annoy me."

Since the post was shared, it has garnered over 29,000 upvotes.