Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela's Ink Blue Lip Colour Reminds Fans Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Don’t we all eagerly wait for our favourite celebrities to try out something new so that we could also do the same? Cannes 2023 has also been creating a lot of headlines in the fashion world as various celebs are making heads turn with their sartorial choices. Recently, actress Urvashi Rautela opted to take her fashion game to another level with a mesmerising high-glam look.

One of her latest looks with a blue ink lip colour garnered a lot of attention from the fans as it reminded them of one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s previous appearances at Cannes. Her latest ensemble is even going viral on the internet. The diva carried the ink blue lip shade on the third day of Cannes 2023, along with a beautiful gown. Her outfit of the day was tied up with a high bun, and glitter eyeshadow. She accessorised the look with a choker neckpiece and matching earrings. Furthermore, she was also seen flaunting a stylish blue bracelet and matching nail colour.

Back in 2016, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen gracing the Cannes red carpet in a purple lip shade, similar to that of Urvashi Rautela. The stunner wore a flower-strewn Rami Kadi off-shoulder dress as part of her dramatic look, along with gothic eye makeup and a high ponytail. The Devdas actress was heavily trolled for her choice of attire at Cannes that year.

On this note, let us take a look at some of Urvashi Rautela’s bewitching ensembles from Cannes this year. On the third day of the prestigious event, she can be seen posing in a short white dress. A big white rose is also visible on the front of the ensemble.

On the second day of Cannes 2023, Urvashi Rautela opted for an elegant frill gown. The French paparazzi even mistook the actress for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Her first look at Cannes 2023 attracted a lot of eyeballs. Her pink frill gown and an alligator neckpiece were much appreciated by the fashion police.