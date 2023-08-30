Canteen Worker Uses Feet to Mix Food in Haryana University, Action Taken After Clip Goes Viral

A video showcasing a canteen worker engaging in an unusual practice has taken the internet by storm. The viral footage captures the worker, stationed in a large container, utilising his feet in a stamping motion. The content of the container, which appears to be a gravy-based dish, is either being prepared or subjected to a thorough cleansing process. The incident, reportedly originating from the mess facilities of OP Jindal Global University (JGU), has triggered the University to issue an official notice to both students and parents, reassuring them of a strict investigation into the matter.

Watch the Viral Video:

Footage of mess food being prepared at O.P Jindal Global University Sonipath, Haryana has gone viral. Students are traumatized by the video, which shows unhygienic conditions and questionable food safety practices. pic.twitter.com/aXxZ2RNHSN— AstroHealerPritam (@AstroHealerPrit) August 29, 2023

As reported by Times of India, the university’s registrar issued a statement, affirming, “We have taken cognisance of a matter relating to food preparation by a food service company with extreme seriousness. We have ensured that the food material will not be used for consumption by members of the JGU community. As an immediate measure, we have issued a show-cause notice to the CEO of the company, seeking a written explanation and assurances on this matter."

The registrar further conveyed that personal visits to the kitchen and dining areas have been conducted to facilitate the prompt implementation of rectifications. The university authorities expressed their commitment to taking suggestions put forth by the student council, and they will collaborate with the food and mess committee to institute culinary services that adhere to the most exacting standards of safety and hygiene.

Meanwhile, students within the campus have voiced grievances about the recurring health issues stemming from the subpar quality of the food. A senior student in their fourth year shared, “Every time we come to the campus, we always see a very large number of students falling sick from stomach and throat infections."

Simultaneously, the video depicting the compromised food preparation methods is making rounds on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, prompting urgent calls for intervention from the university’s billionaire Chancellor, Naveen Jindal.