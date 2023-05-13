Captain Dhoni Sparrow: AI-Generated Pics Show Cricketers As Popular Hollywood Characters

With Artificial Intelligence, one thing is clear, there is no limit to art. Various artists can be seen using the tool for experimenting and creating art which could have never been imagined. From showing billionaires as poor people to cricketers as women, AI has blown our mind time and again. Now, AI has yet again taken over the internet by showing a series of images featuring MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli but as popular ‘Hollywood’ characters. Instagram user ‘jyo_john_mulloor’ took to the social media website and shared his creation.

“Meet the first Character: ‘Virat Ragnar Lothbrok’. From team RCB Vikings," he wrote in the caption as he shared an image of Virat Kohli. Sharing MS Dhoni’s image, the user wrote, “Meet ‘Captain Dhoni Sparrow’

From team ‘Pirates of Chennai’.

Both the pieces have been made using Midjourney AI. Here, have a look for yourself:

The images, since being uploaded, have garnered thousands of likes. “How its so much detailed, i write to prompt hundred times," wrote an Instagram user. Another person mentioned, “we want rohit sharma character from Mumbai Indians."

Many people were impressed by the creations.

top videos

Meanwhile, earlier, Artist SK MD Abu Sahid caught the attention of social media users with his latest work featuring the country’s top cricketers’ makeover as women. Sahid has created incredibly realistic depictions of male cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh, Shubhman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Gautam Gambhir in female avatars. All of these creations were made using Midjourney.

The post on Instagram not only features pictures of the cricketers but also includes their female names. The transformation is so well-done that it’s hard to believe that the images are generated using artificial intelligence (AI).