Carcass Of Massive 30-Foot Whale At US Beach Rings Alarm Bells For Coastguards

In many incidents, ocean creatures are often spotted near the seashore. Recently, a popular beach in the United Kingdom has issued a warning to the public to stay away after a giant whale washed up dead on the coastline. The 30-foot whale was found at St Mary’s Bay, Romney Marsh, Kent, and experts are currently assessing how to move the creature from its current location, deep in mud. Though the sight is unusual and draws attention, the presence of such large sea mammals ashore poses risks, both for the public and the environment.

While identified as a minke whale, some experts speculate that it might be a humpback whale. This incident has left people feeling both humbled and saddened by the presence of these beautiful and amazing creatures in such circumstances. A person named Paul Crawford first saw the large creature and he told BBC, “I felt humbled to see it. But I also felt a bit of sadness. They’re such beautiful and amazing animals.”

The incident caught the attention of the HM Coastguard, who issued a warning against approaching the dead whale. He stated, “The Romney Marsh Coastguard Rescue Team was tasked to an object floating on the water edge at St Marys Bay. Once the object had been located it was confirmed to be a deceased whale. Further investigations were carried out to record statistics of the animal for future analysis. The whale was also determined to be a minke whale."

HM Coastguard further stated that possible investigations will take place to determine how to remove the animal from the beach. According to BBC, the International Union, encountered in this unfortunate situation, lists minke whales and humpback whales, under the ‘Least Concern’ category for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), indicating they are among the less endangered whale species in the world’s oceans.

Even though these whale species are not critically endangered, witnessing one stranded on a beach in England’s beach remains a distressing sight. The focus now lies on properly removing the creature from the area without causing further harm to the environment. Have you ever encountered a whale or any other ocean creature at a beach?