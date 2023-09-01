Cat Pleading For Cuddles Is Oh-So-Relatable

Furry companions can sometimes provide the best therapy for you. These hilarious yet endearing creatures frequently take the internet by surprise. More often than not, they are involved in some funny mischief or are performing some unique activity. The latter seems to be the case in a video of a cat that has gone viral on Instagram. The clip was uploaded on the platform by an account named “@thefurryfairy”. You must prepare for one of the sweetest series of events coming your way. The video begins with a giant fluffy cat pleading to its owner for more petting. The cat then walks beside the man, gently tapping on his arms. It then turns and stands up on its hind legs as the man gently pets the furry creature on its face. The video was uploaded on June 3 and has received more than 1.3 million likes and counting.

Watch the video here:

The post was accompanied by a caption that read, “Puipui needs attention”. The internet just cannot seem to have enough of the cat’s demand for affection, resulting in several replies in the comments section. A user said that it was the furriest cat that she had ever seen. She wrote, “That is the fluffiest cat”. Another jokingly said that the cat looked more like a cloud. She wrote, “THAT’S A CLOUD”. One user suggested that the creature resembled a polar bear more than a cat. She wrote, “It’s a polar bear”.

Some users were amazed at the actions of the furry creature. One of them was in awe of how gently the creature behaved even when it was craving attention. She commented, “He’s politely asking for attention. Pls give him attention”. A fifth wrote, “Pet him right now!”. Another user requested the cat’s owner not to ignore it. She wrote, “Don’t ignore him”. Other users expressed that the cat was adorable. One individual added, “This is so cute!” A second wrote “Cuteness overloaded”. A third expressed, “What a beautiful cat!” Several other comments poured the video with many hearts and smileys.

The internet witnessed a feline football masterclass earlier this year in which a furry companion showcased its goalkeeping talents. While watching a football game on a television set, the cat sprung into action. It jumped towards the ball as it tried to stop it from going inside the net. This high-level goalkeeping display did not occur once as the feline used its swift paw several times. Netizens were appreciative of the cat’s hidden talents, pouring the video with lovely compliments.