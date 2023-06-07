Cat Steals The Show In This Interview On Prince Harry

Prince Harry of the British Royal Family is making headlines once again. This time for being the first high-ranking member of the British Royal Family in 130 years to be a witness in the court. Naturally, it has gotten everyone talking. BBC decided to have an interview with a Royal Historian to talk about this court case on phone hacking. But it did not go exactly as planned. An unusual incident took place during a live interview of renowned royal historian Marlene Koenig. The topic of discussion being Prince Harry’s recent hacking court case, made it an already intriguing conversation. However, it was an uninvited guest that stole the spotlight and left viewers in stitches.

As Koenig shared her expert insights from her location in Virginia via video call, her mischievous cat, Fleur, decided it was the perfect moment to make a grand entry. Jumping onto her owner’s lap with impeccable timing, Fleur managed to surprise both Koenig and the presenter, Sally Bundock. Bundock couldn’t help but express her astonishment, unable to contain her laughter at the unexpected turn of events. However, Koenig handled the situation with grace and swiftly placed Fleur back on the floor without missing a beat.

What unfolded was a heartwarming and hilarious scene that showcased the charming dynamic between a historian and her feline companion. Although the interruption was unplanned, Koenig remained composed throughout the remainder of the interview. Little did Koenig know that her cat’s impromptu cameo would become an internet sensation. A clip of this was shared on Twitter with the caption “Incredible cat cameo.” and it is worth a watch:

Social media users quickly seized upon the adorable and unexpected interruption, sharing their opinions on the footage. It is spreading joy and laughter across the digital landscape. To some, the agility with which Marlene Koenig caught her cat made people think that she might have been in a situation where she had to do it. Others joked about the cat being an undercover reporter. “Tabloids getting inventive with their undercover reporters,” wrote a Twitter user.

Another user commented, “The speed at which she grabs the cat makes me think it’s probably done this before when she is being interviewed.”

“I think if I was the presenter I would have had to have said great save,” read a tweet.

What are your thoughts on this furry friend bringing moments of pure joy and amusement?