Cat’s Attempt To Climb Wall Has Internet Laughing: 'No One Will Judge You'

Cats and their hilarious antics never seem to get old. Felines, unlike dogs, are mischievous and quite unpredictable in nature. Thanks to the internet, we have come across several such cat videos where the hilarious antics of these cats put a smile on our faces. On a similar note, another video of a feline has surfaced online which has taken social media users on a laughter fest. It shows a cat’s genuine efforts to climb up a wall but repeatedly fails the task.

The now-viral video shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden on August 9 has rightfully arrested the attention of cat lovers. The footage shows vehicles parked in a parking ground. Soon, a cat emerges from the narrow spaces left between the cars. In a swift move, the cat jumps onto the car’s bonnet, followed by hopping onto the car’s roof. But that’s when things got interesting for us but unlucky for the animal.

The cat was seen stretching its body upon the car roof, attempting to take a leap and jump on the edge of the wall, behind the parked cars. But in a hilarious turn of events, the moment the cat jumped, not only did the feline fail to reach the wall but it encountered a mighty fall on the ground. Determined to scale the wall, the cat attempted the same for the second time. But this time too the furry animal met with the same unfortunate fate and fell. As if realising that its method was not working out, the cat leaves the premises, presumably to find a different way to achieve its goal.

The video has sparked numerous reactions from Twitterati who couldn’t stop laughing at the incident while also feeling sorry for the cat. “He gets a 10 for effort lol,” noted one user. As if making the cat not feel embarrassed for its defeat another quipped, “You are allowed to give up. No one will judge you for it.” “No matter how many times I see this, I stop to watch it ten more,” came a third remark.

He gets a 10 for effort lol pic.twitter.com/TJ6AlZeWuU— BAGIO-WHITE (@bagiowhite) August 8, 2023

You are allowed to give up. No one will judge you for it.— Derek Paul Efe (@derekbranding) August 9, 2023

No matter how many times I see this, I stop to watch it ten more. 🐈 ✈️ 😂— Michele Ari 🎶 (@micheleari) August 9, 2023

So far, the video has garnered over 4.2 million views on Twitter.