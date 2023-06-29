Caught In The Act? Passengers Seen Misusing Wheelchairs For Priority Boarding

When it comes to providing wheelchair assistance, airlines strive to ensure that passengers with mobility challenges receive the support they need to navigate airports comfortably. However, not all passengers play by the rules. A recent incident involving a US-based airline has caught the attention of many, as a passenger shared his experience of a pre-boarding scam related to wheelchairs. Twitter user Paul’s eye-opening tweet about Southwest Airlines has left the internet stunned. “Pre-boarding scam at Southwest Airlines. 20 passengers boarding using a wheelchair and probably only 3 need one to deplane," he tweeted. The image accompanied by the tweet showed several passengers in a wheelchair seemingly trying to take advantage of the system to board the flight first.

Within a remarkably short period, the post garnered significant attention. Even Southwest Airlines responded to the tweet. “We’re sorry for any disappointment, Paul. We work hard to maintain the integrity of the boarding process while providing appropriate accommodations for all who fly. Since many disabilities aren’t visible, we’re unable to question the validity of pre-boarding," they wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

Social media users also shared their opinions as well. One of them said, “This literally happened to me today. I was so pissed because I spent 50 dollars extra to get on early. Then you have one person in a wheelchair and 10 people with them that all got to board because one person was in a wheelchair. They took up all of the front seats for us extra paying passengers would have taken.”

While another user mentioned, “I’ve spent 40 years in aviation and this has always been an issue but not on scale that we’ve seen in the last few years.”

“I can’t speak for the folks in the picture but when I am at the airport many people scam the privilege, unfortunately, I am not sure what the airlines can do to ensure no one misuses the system. I strongly agree that change is needed,” read another comment.

A frustrated user said that this has to stop, sharing his experience. “This scam at Southwest has got to stop! More than a dozen wheelchairs at my flight last Friday. Most of them appeared to be able-bodied enough to board a plane without assistance," the tweet read.

Southwest Airlines appreciated Paul for the valuable feedback and expressed their desire to create experiences that are more enjoyable in the future.