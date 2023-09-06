Caught On Cam: Chinese Restaurant Employee Blends Orange Juice With Mop Sink Tap Water

A restaurant in Wenzhou, located in China’s Zhejiang province, has found itself embroiled in a controversy and has issued apologies in response to a troubling incident that was captured on camera. This incident occurred on August 25 at Tianye Restaurant, when an alert customer filmed a staff member diluting concentrated orange juice with tap water. What makes the footage even more disturbing is that this was reportedly done in a sink primarily designated for cleaning floor mops. The video shows that cleaning equipment such as mops and brooms were hanging nearby, and there was even a trash receptacle in close proximity to where the employee was preparing the juice in a large pot.

The situation escalated as the employee discovered she was being secretly recorded. In a rush, she removed the pot of orange juice from the sink and transferred it into a serving container, while fellow staff members attempted to stop the customer from further filming. According to reports from Money Control, the customer took the pot outside and loudly warned other diners about the restaurants wrongdoing, accusing them of using tap water to prepare their favourite juice. He expressed his disappointment with the staff, stating, “You are letting so many customers down."

The incident has caused outrage in the Wenzhou area, where the restaurant’s complementary orange juice is most loved, particularly among children and teenagers. On August 26, Tianye Restaurant issued an apology for the juice incident and blamed it on a lack of supervision and a laid-back management approach at the specific branch of the restaurant chain.

Following the incident and public backlash, the restaurant’s manager has been demoted, while the employees directly involved have been suspended from their positions. The team will also undergo a food hygiene training program as part of the restaurant’s efforts to address the situation.

As reported by Today Online, the local market authority responsible for food safety regulations has taken action by sending law enforcement officers to investigate the incident. Additionally, they have filed a case against the parties involved.

“Subsequent investigations will be carried out in accordance with the law and regulations and will be dealt with seriously,” said the local market regulator in a statement.

China has faced frequent incidents of poor hygiene standards and management in various establishments, including restaurants and schools. These incidents often garner media attention and raise concerns about food safety and hygiene. In June, a kindergarten in the southeastern province of Jiangxi faced criticism and was eventually shut down after a worker was caught on camera washing children’s food plates and utensils in a urinal trough.