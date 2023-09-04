Caught On Cam: Gender Reveal Party Turns Into Horror Scene As Plane Crashes

A gender reveal party in San Pedro, Mexico, took a tragic and unexpected turn when a plane used during the celebration crashed. During the moment, the couple were preparing to announce their baby’s gender. Guests captured the parents’ reactions as a plane flew above them, releasing pink smoke to reveal the baby’s gender. However, the joyous occasion quickly turned into a horror scene as the plane’s left wing broke mid-air, causing it to spiral out of control and crash in the nearby field. The incident has left social media users in shock.

The attendees at the gender reveal party looked like they were unaware of the horrifying crash, as they continued to celebrate and cheer for the couple as they kissed in front of decorations. Local media reported that the pilot, identified as 32 year old Luis Angel N, was found lying in the wreckage of the plane. “A Piper PA-25-235 Pawnee aircraft (XB-ABM) collapsed its left wing and crashed while carrying out a manoeuvre during a function in San Pedro, Sinaloa, Mexico on 02 September,” the caption reads.

A Piper PA-25-235 Pawnee aircraft (XB-ABM) collapsed its left wing and crashed while carrying out a maneuver during a function in San Pedro, Sinaloa, Mexico on 02 September.📹 NR Noticias#aircraft #aviation pic.twitter.com/FNdGtJMtNM — FL360aero (@fl360aero) September 3, 2023

Another person outside the venue captured the plane’s dramatic crash behind the venue, accompanied by a loud noise. The pilot’s desperate attempt to pull the aircraft upward in order to avoid palm trees ultimately failed. Quickly after the crash, those present at the scene called 911 for assistance. The Red Cross Navolato paramedics removed the pilot from the wreckage. Despite their efforts, the pilot’s condition remained serious and he passed away at the hospital. The authorities have started an investigation into the crash that occurred during the gender reveal party.

The pilot identified as Luis Angel "N", when approaching the hacienda the pink smoke came out that revealed that a girl would be born and later the plane went into a dive. https://t.co/7h4xXREABa pic.twitter.com/ktuf06H9s7— FL360aero (@fl360aero) September 3, 2023

Social media users slammed those hosting the party while others tried to defend the guests.

A user expressed surprise that the person recording the video continued to film the couple’s celebration rather than rushing to help the pilot.

The weirdest part for me is that the person who took the video just continued filming the couple celebrating instead of running to help the pilot. I guess most of the people didn't even notice.— Chak Poi (@chakpoipoi) September 3, 2023

Another defending the couple, highlighted that such accidents could happen anywhere and found it strange that the plane lost a wing.

No reason to blame the couple. This could have happened anywhere. It’s strange that the plane lost a wing. It didn’t look like he pulled up aggressively. Sad to see.— Aviator Zone (@AviatorZone) September 3, 2023

A user demanded people to stop such gender-reveal events.

Gender reveals have to STOP— Bhess (@Bhess) September 3, 2023

“I like his kids are screaming about the excitement they have no idea that plane wasn’t meant to snap in half," a user wrote.

I like his kids are screaming about the excitement they have no idea that plane wasn’t meant to snap in half— TOTAL FOOTBALL (@musk_hello) September 3, 2023

In 2020, a gender reveal party took a tragic turn in California when Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr and Angela Renee Jimenez used a pyrotechnic device to reveal their baby’s gender. Unfortunately, this action ignited the devastating El Dorado wildfire. The wildfire consumed nearly 23,000 acres of land, resulting in the destruction of five homes and 15 other structures. The incident also claimed the life of a firefighter who was battling the blaze. As a result of their actions, the couple faced 30 criminal charges.