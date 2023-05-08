Caught On Cam: Was King Charles' Coronation Haunted By Ghostly Figure?

In a historic event that captured all the eyes around the world, Charles III was crowned King of the United Kingdom, marking the country’s first coronation in 70 years. The sound of trumpet fanfare rang out through London’s Westminster Abbey, while ceremonial gun salutes boomed across land and sea, as people around celebrated this momentous occasion with all the pomp. More than 2,000 guests were in attendance, many of whom were themselves high-profile royals, dignitaries, and politicians. Even those unable to attend in person were able to witness the event, thanks to the live streaming of the ceremony.

However, amidst the celebrations, something strange and mysterious happened. Eagle-eyed viewers watching the live stream from home noticed a hooded and cloaked figure walking in the corridor outside the hall, holding an object resembling a scythe. The appearance of this figure has caused a stir on the internet, with videos of the strange occurrence going viral and sparking intense speculation.

And, the plot thickens! While some have speculated that the mysterious figure at the coronation might have been a member of the clergy or simply a case of mistaken identity, others have gone down a much darker path. The Grim Reaper, the harbinger of death, has been invoked as a possible explanation for the hooded figure seen walking in the corridor outside the hall.

Shared by a social media user on Twitter, the video shows the mysterious figure crossing the corridor in a blink of an eye. “Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?”

the caption along with the video read. Many rushed to the comment section to share their reactions. “Did someone just edit this in or was that actually someone walking past?" a confused fan wrote. While, a royal fan found the situation quite terrifying, “Not a good sign is it."

Watch the video here:

Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey? 👀#Coronation pic.twitter.com/77s4XIY17i— Joe (@realjoegreeeen) May 6, 2023

From conspiracy theories to more rational explanations, social media has been buzzing with speculation and intrigue. One of the users wrote, “Is the grim reaper at Westminster Abbey? Or is that Princess Diana seeking vengeance?”

Is the grim reaper at Westminster Abbey? Or is that Princess Diana seeking vengeance? #Coronation #Coronation2023 pic.twitter.com/fvlUrngxtm— Winnie (@fentywinnie) May 6, 2023

Another commented, “Video just came up in my feed and I wondered why the Ukranian flag was laid on the floor during the Coronation but then got distracted by the ‘Grim Reaper’ running across the doorway. Wth.”

Video just came up in my feed and I wondered why the Ukranian flag was laid on the floor during the Coronation 🤦🏻‍♀️ but then got distracted by the ‘Grim Reaper’ running across the doorway. Wth 😬😅😅 pic.twitter.com/OhcmbIRMTV— Paula Hannaford 🌸 (@paula_hannaford) May 6, 2023

A user re-shared the video and wrote, “A mysterious figure appeared during the coronation ceremony in the United Kingdom, where he appeared wearing a black robe and holding a machete as if he was a “grim reaper" !!”

a mysterious figure appeared during the coronation ceremony in the United Kingdom, where he appeared wearing a black robe and holding a machete as if he was a "grim reaper" !!#Coronation #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/AuTXwgYvct— Mystery Empire (@mysteryempiire) May 6, 2023

One who could not believe their eyes said, “Yep, had to pause & rewind to get a pic - couldn’t decide if it was Death (Pratchett would be proud) or maybe Darth Vader!”

Yep, had to pause & rewind to get a pic - couldn't decide if it was Death (Pratchett would be proud) or maybe Darth Vader! 🥸 pic.twitter.com/nHUiQ6QQpO— Nemi-Nim (@nemi_nim) May 6, 2023

As more and more people weigh in on the mystery of the hooded figure, it’s clear that this incident has captured the imagination of people around the world. Will we ever know the truth behind this eerie occurrence?

