Caught On Camera: Dramatic Footage Of Bridge Demolition In Germany

A video of the demolition of a bridge in Germany has gone viral on social media. The video shows dramatic moments of the controlled explosions used to bring the Rahmede Valley Bridge in Ludenscheid down in a matter of few seconds. With the use of around 330 pounds (150 kg) of explosives, the 450-metre-long bridge was brought down safely, preventing any damage to the neighbouring buildings, reported Independent. Built between 1965 and 1968, the bridge had been closed to traffic due to cracks and damage. Its demolition was necessary to ensure the safety of the public.

To prepare for the explosion, as many as 50 stacked containers were used to create a barrier, while additional devices were mounted on windows to prevent any damage to nearby buildings. The video shows the bridge crumbling into a drop bed in just a few seconds causing a thick cloud of smoke and dust rising from the site.

The event drew a crowd of spectators, who gathered at a safe distance to witness the explosion. Cheering and filming on their smartphones, they were in awe of the spectacle before them. It’s not every day that you get to see a bridge collapse in front of your eyes. The tweet alongside the clip read, “A45 in Sauerland, Germany: Ailing Rahmede motorway bridge was successfully blown up today. Boom”

A45 in Sauerland, Germany 🇩🇪: ailing Rahmede motorway bridge was sucessfully blown up today.Boom 💥 pic.twitter.com/3pkznmqszd— LX (@LXSummer1) May 7, 2023

Social media users were equally impressed by the demolition video. Many remarked that it looked like a job done well. The structures surrounding the site seemed to be safe and not damaged at all. The people who had gathered to watch also looked like they were viewing it from a safe distance with no harm coming their way. Others were more curious about what was going to be built in place of this bridge that has been standing there for years now. After all, the bridge was not there for nothing. “Nice job!” a user wrote.

Nice job !— dofellas (@DidierGallin) May 7, 2023

Another user tweeted, “What’s coming instead?”

What's coming instead?— Ghost of Moscow 🔥 (@PutinsVanner) May 7, 2023

“Always an amazing logistical and technical achievement,” read a tweet.

Always an amazing logistical and technical achievement.— Falconetta (@helenrsthl) May 7, 2023

The demolition of the Rahmede Valley Bridge marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. It will pave the way for a new structure to be built in its place, one that will serve the community for years to come.

Read all the Latest News here