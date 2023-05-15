Caught On Camera: Terrifying Moments Of Blasts In Gaza

A video of a powerful explosion in Gaza has gone viral on social media platforms, leaving viewers shocked and saddened by the destruction. The video, shot on a mobile phone by an unknown person, captures the sound of the massive blast and shows a huge cloud of dust rising around the buildings where it took place. The person recording the clip zooms in to show the impact of the explosion, which appears to have caused significant damage to the surrounding area. The clip, which has been shared on YouTube and other social media platforms, has attracted thousands of views from around the world.

It is a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict and instability in the region and the devastating toll it takes on innocent civilians.

The clip captures the moments of chaos and destruction as it unfolds in real time.

Gaza witnessed explosions early on May 9 as Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes, killing three senior members of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group, reported Times of Isreal. This comes after a brief period of intense violence between the two sides, leaving the region restless. The Israel Defense Forces identified the assassinated individuals as Khalil Bahtini, Jihad Ghanem, and Tareq Izz ed-Din, all holding significant positions in the group. The separate attacks occurred within a 20-second time frame. Islamic Jihad confirmed the death of the three and threatened to retaliate in a video statement released by its military wing’s spokesman.

As a precautionary measure, Israeli residents residing within 40 kilometres of Gaza were instructed to stay or move near bomb shelters due to the possibility of reprisal attacks. The sound of sorties thundered across the Strip as the airstrikes continued.

This event occurred shortly after the Islamic Jihad launched 104 rockets toward Israel in response to the alleged senior member’s death, who was on a hunger strike in Israeli prison. The attack caused injuries to three individuals and damaged several homes and cars in Sderot.

The assassination of the three senior members of the Islamic Jihad terror group is a significant blow to their operations, but it may also lead to retaliatory actions from the group in future. The situation remains tense, and it is yet to be seen how events unfold in the coming days.