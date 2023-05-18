Cauliflower Pakoda for 50 Paisa in This West Bengal District is Everyone's Favourite Snack

A piece of ‘Phuluri’, which is, cauliflower pakoda available for only fifty paisa. What an incredible thing it is! A fleet of ‘Phuluri’ worth only fifty paise has been found in Shantipur of Nadia. But this is not everywhere in Shantipur. It is just in one particular area, in the Gulbaz More area of Shantipur city. There is Jagat Bandhu Mishtanna Bhandar and on the other hand vegetarian food shop Futur Chai Shop. However several other shops serve this 50 paisa price Phuluri.

Generally, when the evening falls, many families indulge themselves in various Chinese dishes including fish fry, mutton kabiraji, kabul roll, cutlet, mutton do pyaza, and biryani. However, still, many people satisfy their appetite by eating Phuruli. Some eat rice with onions and green chillies, some eat tiffin with puffed rice, and many eat Phuruli with tea.

Phuluri has a special popularity among various vegetarian oil dishes. Special days like Mansa Puja or Ganga Puja, especially on Saturdays and Tuesdays, on any Shasthi day, are considered special seasons of Phuruli. The taste of the Phuluri of Shantipur city is also much more delicious and beautiful than the Phuluri of other regions.

Such is the opinion of food lovers. In general, the special dominance of this Phuluri can be expected in various vegetarian fritters shops and sweet shops. In the heart of the city, the taste of Phuluri in each shop is different, and the price is also different. In some shops, it is one rupee per piece, somewhere two rupees per piece, and some three rupees per piece. But for only fifty paise, a piece of Phuluri is worth tasting. At present, 50 paisa is not in circulation in the market, it has not been seen for a long time in the market. However, still, people can taste that delicacy with that one coin.

Samit Nandi from Shantipur Gulbaj intersection says, “Our main objective is to sell these fifty paisa pakoda of cauliflower even though they do not make much profit." He also said that this pakoda is made with a combination of gram flour, chillies, ginger etc. Break the gram flour and add it to the pan.

On the other hand, Ujjwal Kundu from Jagatbandhu Bhandar’s sweet shop at Gulbaj intersection said “The main thing of Phuluri is to break its gram flour well, although with this gram flour, asafoetida water, chillies, ginger etc. are given."

In this context, it is being specially informed that Phuluri is available from Jagat Bandhu Mishthanna Bhandar at Gulbaj Junction every morning after 8:30 and from 6 pm every day at Futur Tea Shop at Gulbaj Junction, 50 paisa worth of Phuluri can be found. But in general, according to many experts, this is a very good business plan and a good strategy to make the business flourish.