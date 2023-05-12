CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Twitter Tops With Memes as Students Scramble to Check Marks

The CBSE Class 12 results for 2023 have just dropped! That’s right, students can now take a deep breath and check out their results on the official CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in, or even on Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in. While the CBSE Class 10 results for this year are on their way, the Board hasn’t announced the exact date and time yet. Even for AISSCE, the link isn’t active for all yet.

In the meantime, while the students are biting their nails and their parents are holding their breath, the internet has erupted into a laugh riot! Memes, and just memes! The online world is buzzing with hilarious memes created by Desi users, spreading like wildfire on Twitter. So, buckle up and dive into the whimsical world of memes as netizens work their magic.

#CBSEMe packing my bagAnd waiting for friends to leave pic.twitter.com/AiX6dOGbou— राणा नितेश सिंह (@NiteshR46387896) May 12, 2023

Cbse Students- Hojaye, kya Karu me mar jao, humari koi feeling nahi haii?#CBSE- MarJao. pic.twitter.com/a8lLAD8Sor— ~ kuldeep (@shehnaazkaafan) May 12, 2023

@cbseindia29 When you ask CBSE for any information pic.twitter.com/xuXbGQcNCg— Ajay Rathore (@AJ___0110) May 12, 2023

On May 10, the CBSE Board announced that they will be distributing the mark sheets for CBSE Class 10th result 2023 and CBSE Class 12th result 2023 through DigiLocker. This means that students can access their digital mark sheets easily and conveniently. To access the document, students will require a unique 6-digit security pin which will be made available to schools. The CBSE has directed the schools to disseminate the security PIN to the students, so they can access their mark sheets without any hassle.

This year, a whopping 38,83,710 students appeared for the CBSE board exam! This included 21,86,940 class 10 students and 16,96,770 class 12 candidates. Check all the live updates regarding CBSE Board Results 2023 here.

To pass the 2023 exams, all a candidate needs is to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. The Class 10 board exams took place from February 15 to March 21, while the Class 12 exams were held between February 15 and April 5. Now, take a moment to loosen up and let the stress melt away with some hilarious memes.

Remember, no matter what the outcome may be, your efforts have already made you a true winner. All the best!