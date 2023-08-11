'Chak De! India' Could Have Been First 100 Cr Club Indian Film, Here is What Went 'Wrong'

Chak De! India is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s finest works. It is not just a random sports film but it is a gripping emotional saga that keeps you hooked till the very end. Even after years of its release, the movie is remembered as a great one. Did you know it could have been the first Indian film to enter the 100 crore club? Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his official Twitter handle and shared how the movie could have been the First 100 cr nett film in India had it not faced fractured release in 2007.

Also Read: Totaled Tesla Sold For Parts in US Comes Back ‘Online’ in Ukraine, Owner Shares Bizarre Story

He further revealed that Yash Raj Films was unable to release the film across all multiplexes due to some unavoidable reasons. He further wrote, “Nevertheless it was a BLOCKBUSTER Best Sports Drama film made in the country till date.”

In another tweet Sumit mentioned that he watched the film in a single screen in Kolkata because it was not released at Inox Properties in the city back then. “YRF had revenue sharing issue with the multiplexes which was resolved during the release of Tashan in 2008,” he wrote.

Since being uploaded, the tweet has gone viral with over 122K views and multiple responses. Here, have a look for yourself:

#ChakDeIndia could have been the First 100 cr nett film in India had it not faced fractured release in 2007.. YRF was unable to release the film across all Multiplexes due to some reasons. Nevertheless it was a BLOCKBUSTER Best Sports Drama film made in the country till… pic.twitter.com/BDjPtbBdza — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 10, 2023

“Who cares about box office numbers as audiences when the movies are good. Bollywood doesn’t have the ability to make a movie like that anymore,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “All great Bollywood movies have same problem, there are not enough theatres in the world to showcase these immensely popular movies. It’s time for corporates to fund more theatres.”

Also Read: Vrindavan Woman Embraces Lord Krishna As Her Son, Dons Trendy T-shirt And Smart Watch

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter thread revealed an exciting trivia about the movie, which is, how SRK’s idea to use his popularity brought Australians to a mammoth hockey stadium to cheer for an Indian film. The team advertised that Shah Rukh Khan would be present at the Olympic Hockey Stadium in Sydney. To their delight, the crowds turned up in large numbers, exceeding their expectations.