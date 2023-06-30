Chandigarh Traffic Police Take Action Against Youths Hanging Out Of SUV

Three youths in Chandigarh have caught the attention of authorities and the public. A video of them hanging out of SUV windows, sitting on the roof and even on the bonnets of vehicles has gone viral, drawing widespread criticism. The Chandigarh traffic police wasted no time in taking action, issuing challans against the reckless individuals and confiscating their driving licenses.

This incident occurred on the day when the country’s Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, was in the city, prompting the police to take extra precautions for traffic safety. Despite the strict arrangements, the youth neglected the traffic rules.

The video shared on Instagram shows two hanging out of a vehicle window, while another youth sits on top of the moving vehicle. The SUVs involved in the incident included a Thar, a Fortuner, and a Scorpio. The video went viral, prompting other social media users to share it and call the traffic police to issue challans against the violators.

Reportedly, two of the drivers involved in the incident were identified as Ravinder Singh and Honey, along with another individual. “The three were called to the police lines Sector 29 and given the challans yesterday. The drivers are residents of the Mullanpur area near Kharar," the report stated.

The Instagram account that uploaded the video is being closely monitored by the officials. The registration numbers of the SUVs were obtained from the video and it was discovered that one of the SUVs belongs to a local village sarpanch who had lent it to a youth on the day of the violations.

Harman Sidhu, a road safety expert, commenting on the situation, stated that issuing challans is not enough. He believes that individuals involved in such reckless behaviour should face strict action for risking the lives of others.