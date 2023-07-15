Viral Video: Crowd Erupts Into Cheers As Chandrayaan-3 Launches For The Moon

On July 14, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone as it successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. The highly anticipated launch took place at 2:35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This momentous event was not only a proud moment for ISRO but also a historic day for India as it advanced further in its space exploration endeavours. The launch of Chandrayaan-3 marks an important step forward in India’s pursuit of scientific discovery and exploration beyond Earth.

Millions of people across the country tuned in to the live broadcast on TV to watch the monumental event. The enthusiasm surrounding the mission was so immense that space enthusiasts couldn’t resist being a part of the historic moment in person. The launch view gallery at Sriharikota was filled with eager onlookers.

Currently, there are several videos going viral that have captured the sheer joy of the crowd during the Chandrayaan-3 launch. In one such clip - as the countdown for the final 10 seconds began, the excited murmur among people mellowed down and they started to count 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 on looking at the screen. As the engines rumbled and ISRO’s determined lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 lifted off for its destination, the large group of people can be heard shouting with joy and clapping their hands.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan also shared a video of the launch. “When Science is celebrated like this. Country is destined for moon and beyond. Chandrayaan3 you beauty,” he captioned his post.

One user said, “Lucky to view Chandrayaan3 from Home itself.”

Many users on social media also shared proud memes and posts, celebrating the dedication and hard work of ISRO.

#NASA#Vikramlander #Chandrayaan3 They visit you everytime before launching a mission Scientists have done their part Ab aap bhi sambhalo pic.twitter.com/uPzmqdxZdS — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) July 14, 2023

Best wishes and greetings from ministers, former scientists, celebrities, sportspersons and others poured in as the country launched Chandrayaan-3 on Friday.

On August 5, Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to arrive in lunar orbit and it will attempt the technically challenging soft landing on lunar surface on August 23. Chandrayaan-3 mission is the ISRO’s second attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in the year 2019.