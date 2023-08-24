Chandrayaan-3 Sends First Images of Moon's Surface And Desis Wonder, 'Are These Potholes?'

With the triumphant touchdown of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module, India has officially stamped its mark on the moon. Not only is this a feather in our cap for a successful mission, but it also rockets India to the forefront as the first country to pull off a moon landing in the near the southern pole. The clock struck 6:03 p.m. on August 23, and the lander gently met the moon’s surface, setting off jubilant celebrations at the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) nestled in ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru. As the moment unfolded, ISRO unveiled the first images captured by Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander, taken during its gradual descent to the moon’s surface.

On the social media platform ‘X,’ ISRO conveyed, “The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru. Here are the images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent." The initial set of four images, derived from the lander’s Horizontal Velocity Camera, offered an up-close view of the lunar landscape as it neared the surface, showing the moon’s actual topography.

The moon’s surface, dotted with craters, sent the Desi online community into a meme frenzy, likening these craters to the familiar pothole-riddled roads of India.

Among the comments circulating, one user humourously remarked, “Potholes on moon signifies not only habitation bt also a well functioning municipal corporation …" Another quipped, “It looks like amchi Mumbai." A third jovially commented, “Monsoon season chl rha udhar."

Light-hearted banter continued with statements like, “This looks like Kormangala," and even former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer partook in the humour, stating, “Definitely a bat first surface. I’d go with 3 spinners, one genuine seamer along with an all rounder."

Beyond the laughter, scientists are buzzing about the possibility that the moon’s permanently shadowed polar craters might house water ice trapped within the rocks. This hidden treasure could fuel dreams of a lasting human presence on the moon. Plus, these lunar pits could become spots for building cutting-edge telescopes, empowering astronomers to unravel more mysteries of the cosmos.

In the cosmic club of successful lunar landings, India just made a smashing entrance as the fourth member. Before this, only the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China held the keys.