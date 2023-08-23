Chandrayaan-3 Set to Make Smooth Landing on Moon and Indians Can't Stop 'Launching' Memes on 'X'

India is on the brink of creating history, as its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, prepares for a momentous feat. Anticipation is mounting as the spacecraft readies itself for a soft and triumphant touchdown in the southern polar expanse of the Moon today, August 23, at approximately 6:04 p.m. In the event of less favourable conditions, the landing might be rescheduled to August 27, according to an ISRO scientist. But fret not, he expressed confidence that today’s operation should encounter no hindrances! This news has sparked a wave of excitement across the nation, with Indians eagerly awaiting the chance to revel in this extraordinary achievement.

Within the wave of enthusiasm, a stream of memes is surging forth on ‘X’ (Twitter), while Desis fervently pray for the Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) to successfully reach its destination.

Take a Look:

Simultaneously, jubilant celebrations are sweeping across the entire nation. Amidst the fervor surrounding this groundbreaking mission, an artist hailing from Coimbatore has captivated the internet by fashioning a miniature version of Chandrayaan-3 from gold. Meanwhile, a folk singer from Bihar is captivating attention for rendering a folk song dedicated to the success of Chandrayaan-3. Without a doubt, these jubilations offer a mere glimpse into the overwhelming enthusiasm that has engulfed the country.

Chandrayaan-3’s journey to the Moon, which commenced on July 14, spanned a span of 40 days. Even as PM Modi participates virtually in the live telecast from South Africa, where he’s attending the BRICS summit, the final moments of this historic event are drawing near. Should the landing prove successful, India will etch its name as the pioneering nation to conquer the unexplored southern pole of our planet’s only natural satellite. Comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), the Lander Module of Chandrayaan holds the ability to touch down with precision on a designated lunar locale and subsequently dispatch the Rover for on-site chemical analysis of the lunar surface during its mobile explorations.

Check Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates Here

Thus, as the entire nation stands in anticipation, excitement courses through the air like electricity, building toward the imminent landing!