ISRO Women Scientists Inspire Next Gen After Chandrayaan-3 Success; Indians Echo 'Gol Roti Can Wait'

Chandrayaan-3’s victorious moon landing has sent a ‘rocket’ of excitement across India, making everyone beam with pride. From every corner of the country, a surge of exhilaration and pride has erupted, all thanks to the trailblazing efforts of ISRO scientists who pulled off this lunar coup after two failed attempts. And when the Vikram Lander made its soft landing, cue the flood of pics and videos: ISRO’s command centre turned into a volcano of joy with scientists erupting in jubilation, tears of joy streaming down their faces, as they bore witness to the resounding success.

But amidst the plethora of visuals, one picture stole the show – a group of women scientists stationed at the centre, draped elegantly in sarees, poised for the grand moment. Now, before you raise an eyebrow and ask ‘What’s the big deal?’ Let us tell you, this picture shouts way louder than its pixels!

It’s not just a photo; it’s an adrenaline shot of inspiration for young Indian girls. A reminder that dreams are meant to be chased relentlessly, even if it means leaping out of comfy zones. It’s like a cosmic high-five that smashes stereotypes about women’s roles, proving they can be more than just homemakers, even in the most typical brown households. No surprise that this pic turned into a digital wildfire, spreading motivation like a fever. After all, who else but these ISRO rockstars could be the ultimate role models?

Soon, the image went viral on ‘X’, previously Twitter, where Desi users were all over it, sharing how this picture packed a punch. “Girls! Take inspiration from these beautiful women, Gol roti can wait," one user fittingly remarked. Another commented, “Real Definition of Feminism is Women Empowerment as shown in this picture."

In parallel, Indian singer Chinmayi Sripada also joined the chorus, imparting her insight, “Dearest girls, Pursue your dreams, your career, education and passion."

But that’s not all. There’s a bit more to the story. People were seriously proud to see these scientists working their magic in a traditional Indian attire, the saree, within their workspace – sight not as common nowadays, particularly when it comes to women in professional domains.

“The next time someone calls saree a regressive attire, ye picture muh pe phenk ke maarna unke" quipped one observer. Another voice chimed in, “So lovely to see our women scientists dressed in Indian attire working successfully in our space centres. Proud moment for our society too- gives girls ample opportunities to excel and conquer even Rocket Science."

No doubt about it, these women are living the dreams that every little girl in the country aspires to. It’s like history and inspiration wrapped in a moon-sized package!