Chandrayaan-3's Landing Shatters Record, Becomes World's Most-Viewed Livestream On YouTube

India has successfully completed its Chandrayaan-3 mission which aimed to be the first to make a landing near the little-explored Moon’s South pole. The spacecraft consisting of an orbiter, rover, and a lander was launched by ISRO on July 14, and it reached the lunar south pole region of the moon on August 23. Notably, a barrage of people watched the spacecraft’s soft landing which was live-streamed on YouTube for the entire nation. The success of the Moon mission was met with loud applause and cheers from the entire nation so much so that it is now estimated that Chandrayaan-3’s landing has become the world’s most viewed live stream on YouTube.

According to Sacnilk, the official Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft-landing LIVE Telecast, which was broadcasted on August 23, 2023, was viewed by more than 80 lakh viewers globally. With the live stream peaking at the number one spot, Chandrayaan-3 Mission has reportedly surpassed the previous records set during the Brazil vs. South Korea football match at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Notably, the live streaming amassed over 61 lakh viewers which was followed by the Brazil vs Croatia football match from the same tournament with 52 lakh viewers. The top names featured on the list also includes K-pop group BTS’ hit track Butter official MV with 37 lakh views and the infamous live coverage of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard Defamation Trial with 35 lakh views.

Check out the viral list here:

Most Viewed Live Streams on YouTube ▶️1. 🚀🇮🇳 ISRO Chandrayaan3: 8.06 Million 🔥2. ⚽️🇧🇷 Brazil vs South Korea: 6.15 M3. ⚽️🇧🇷 Brazil vs Croatia: 5.2 M4. ⚽️🇧🇷 Vasco vs Flamengo: 4.8 M5. 🚀🇺🇸 SpaceX Crew Demo: 4.08 M6. 🎶🇰🇷 BTS Butter: 3.75 M7. 🇺🇸 Apple: 3.69 M8. 🧑‍⚖️🇺🇸… — The World Ranking (@worldranking_) August 23, 2023

The piece of good news has only doubled the celebration for India leaving Twitteratis to call it, “A record for the ages." Some even hailed it as, a “Historic event, historic record." One user commented, “Chandrayaan 3 reached for the stars and achieved an impressive 8.06 million viewers. India’s space endeavors continue to captivate the world!"

Chandrayaan 3 reached for the stars and achieved an impressive 8.06 million viewers. India’s space endeavors continue to captivate the world! 🤍— Shivam Kahar (@ishivamkahar) August 23, 2023

Another agreed, “When India aims for the moon, the world stops to watch! Leading the pack and outshining even the global giants. Proud of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 for not just reaching the moon but also our hearts."

When India aims for the moon, the world stops to watch! Leading the pack and outshining even the global giants. Proud of 🇮🇳 ISRO’s #Chandrayaan3 for not just reaching the moon but also our hearts!🙌🙌— Jiten Patel (@JitenHQ) August 23, 2023

One more said, “Proud moment for all the Indians."

Proud moment for all the Indians.— Manish Bansal (@ManishB61307544) August 23, 2023

Meanwhile, a user joked, “Finally, space exploration has surpassed sports celebration. Our priorities are in the right order."

Finally, space exploration has surpassed sports celebration. Our priorities are in the right order. — Kru Manasa (@KruManasa) August 24, 2023

The massive milestone has led India to become the fourth country to make a soft landing on the moon’s surface after the US, the former Soviet Union and China.