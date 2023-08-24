Chandrayaan-3's Success Gets A Romantic Spin In This Tinder Post; 'Love It' Says Internet

Indians are brimming with pride and joy as Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) turned out to be a success. On August 23, the efforts of scientists, researchers, and prayers of billions of people finally bore fruit as the spacecraft made a soft landing on the moon’s surface at 6.04 p.m. The mission’s triumph has paved the way for India to become the only country that has made the spacecraft land near the South pole of the Moon. Congratulations are pouring in from every part of the world from prominent figures like Elon Musk as well as some popular brands. Now, online dating application Tinder has joined the bandwagon, celebrating India’s historic win with a cheesy post.

Moments after Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on the moon, Tinder India wasted no time to congratulate the victory in its unique way, through a cheesy pick-up line, related to Chandrayaan-3. For people who are on the app or those seeking to woo a special woman in their lives, this post is for you. Tinder India dropped a screenshot on Twitter which demonstrated a conversation between two people on the app, who supposedly ‘matched’ on Tinder. “Y’all are faster than light,” read the tweet accompanied by the hashtag Chandrayaan-3.

“It should be at your place by now” read the chat of a man. In reply, the woman he was talking to was left confused as she asked, “Umm, kya (what?).” Answering the woman’s innocent question, the man wrote, “Chandrayaan-3, coz tum bhi toh chaand ho (Chandrayaan-3, because you are also a Moon).”

Tinder’s smart move in celebrating Chandrayaan-3’s success with a romantic twist definitely won the hearts of social media users. They swamped the comments with additional innovative pick-up lines, while also drawing references to Chandrayaan-3. “I love this,” wrote one user. Another tweeted a pick-up line that read, “Chandrayaan 3 kaha land hua? Cuz, chaand toh idhar hai. (Where has Chandrayaan-3 landed? Because the moon is right here).” “Clicking your pictures kyuki tum Chand ho (Clicking your pictures because you are the moon),” came a third flirtatious remark.

I love this 🫣🫣— Vanshita (@yourswriterly) August 23, 2023

Chandrayaan 3 kaha land hua ? Cuz, chaand toh idhar hai .— Clingy (@WIZ84518) August 23, 2023

Clicking your pictures kyuki tum Chand ho— Ayush Singh (@whoayushhhh) August 23, 2023

Not long ago, Tinder India made another post relating to Chandrayaan-3 on Twitter. “Our manifestation came true,” read the tweet. The picture post captured the snapshot of a moon in the background, with the words “It’s A Match” written on it.

Chandrayaan-3 was made on a budget of $75 million (approximately Rs 620 crore).