'Chandrayaan-5 by Ankur Warikoo': YouTuber Says He Wanted to Be Space Scientist, Trolled on 'X'

Indian YouTuber Ankur Warikoo seems to have an insatiable desire to wear countless hats. It’s become a routine occurrence that whenever a new endeavor or field emerges, Warikoo inserts himself into the conversation. The individual who once abandoned his pursuit of a Ph.D. in the United States, transitioning from a CEO to a Finfluencer, an author to a parenting guide, a life influencer to a health influencer, and the list goes on – he is always compelled to express his thoughts on any and every subject. It’s almost as if he’s keeping score of how many times he’s changed his interests!

Even the recent triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon didn’t escape Warikoo’s commentary. In a post on the platform now known as ‘X’, formerly Twitter, he exposed his past aspiration to be a space scientist at NASA. He recounted his vision: “As far back as I can remember, I wanted to be a space scientist. An astrophysicist to be precise. My dream was clear." However, the unexpected revelation was that he recognised this pursuit wasn’t yielding his happiness.

To the astonishment of his parents, he abandoned his Ph.D. program, returned to India, and embarked on a fresh journey. He even acknowledged that he believed “India would not have anything meaningful for me as a space scientist." But now, observing the success of ISRO, he grasped that his challenges were more internal than external.

But as it often happens in the world of the internet, people were quick to pounce. They unleashed a barrage of trolling, criticising his tendency to insert himself into every narrative. One user humourously suggested, “Ankur @Warikoo should change his name to Ankur Threadwala." Another quipped, “Chandrayan5 by Ankur Warikoo saab."

“Repetitive storytelling is a powerful marketing tool coz someday I’ll forget my own career trajectory but not that Ankur Warikoo went to US to pursue PhD in astrophysics from MSU and eventually dropped out, man writes it in every tweet, every caption, every article for any topic," observed a third commenter.

A fourth individual chimed in, “Arre yaar… Ek diwas tari don’t make it about yourself! Bottom line is you didn’t & they did (scientists at ISRO) and so today is their day."

Interestingly, his public persona (according to him) is a mere “Content creator, public speaker, author, teacher, and entrepreneur."