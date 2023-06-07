Character and Their Biggest Fan: Bollywood Buffs Add Desi Touch to Viral Twitter Trend

Twitter’s love affair with movies is an eternal flame! There’s always a fresh trend lighting up the timeline, and users just can’t resist adding their own zany twists. And guess who’s stealing the show? Bollywood buffs, of course! They stormed Twitter once again with a viral sensation, pairing popular movie characters with their biggest fans. With a mix of lighthearted humour and genuine passion, Desi users have enthusiastically added their own creative flair to this trend, making it a must-see spectacle.

And, when prompted to consider a Bollywood duo that perfectly embodies the dynamic between a character and their biggest fan, several iconic pairs come to mind. Could it be Bagwati and Imran from ‘ZNMD,’ or perhaps Geet and Aditya from ‘Jab We Met’? Maybe it’s Bunny, who finds his most devoted admirer in Naina from ‘YJHD.’ The list goes on, showcasing numerous duos that serve as the ideal representation of admiration. In fact, these on-screen relationships ignite a spark in all the viewers who yearn for that ultimate fan or even a dose of inspiration in their own lives!

So, without any further ado, take a look at Twitter’s version of ‘Character and Their Biggest Fan’:

The character. Their biggest fan pic.twitter.com/IvQrK8C85l— Srr (@rsagarram) June 6, 2023

The Character Their biggest fan pic.twitter.com/aDg5TW4aQk— Vinayak (@Vinayak_K03) June 6, 2023

The character Their biggest fan pic.twitter.com/bXKJ4KReoI— Sia⋆ (@siappaa_) June 6, 2023

The Character Their Biggest Fan pic.twitter.com/z6zoK4DtDo— Sparkling_girl💙 (@Apoorvaa_21) June 7, 2023

Amidst the frenzy of Bollywood’s fan-admiration duos, even Netflix India couldn’t resist joining the fun! They shared images of Om, portrayed by SRK, from the film ‘Om Shanti Om,’ alongside his dearest friend Pappu, his ‘biggest fan’. Check out:

Earlier, Indian Twitter was abuzz with a similar kind of trend that celebrated the Bollywood characters who shared insane chemistry on screen. From the iconic pairing of Kajol and SRK in the eternal classic ‘DDLJ’ to the bromantic duo of Munna Bhai and Circuit in ‘Munna Bhai,’ users couldn’t resist listing these extraordinary connections that continue to mesmerise audiences even today.

