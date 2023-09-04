ChatGPT Could Boost Vaccine Uptake By Debunking Jab Safety Myths, Study

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, could help to increase vaccine uptake by debunking myths around the safety of jabs, according to a study.

In the study published in the journal Human Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics, the researchers asked the top 50 most frequently-asked Covid-19 vaccine questions. They included queries based on myths and fake stories such as the vaccine causing Long Covid.

The researchers from the University of Santiago de Compostela in Spain found that ChatGPT scored nine out of 10 on average for accuracy. The rest of the time it was correct but left some gaps in the information provided.

The AI tool is a “reliable source of non-technical information to the public," especially for people without specialist scientific knowledge, they said. However, the findings do highlight some concerns about the technology such as ChatGPT changing its answers in certain situations.

“Overall, ChatGPT constructs a narrative in line with the available scientific evidence, debunking myths circulating on social media," said study lead author Antonio Salas, a professor at the University of Santiago de Compostela.

“Thereby, it potentially facilitates an increase in vaccine uptake. ChatGPT can detect counterfeit questions related to vaccines and vaccination. The language this AI uses is not too technical and therefore easily understandable to the public but without losing scientific rigor," Salas said.

The researchers acknowledge that the present-day version of ChatGPT cannot substitute an expert or scientific evidence, but the results suggest it could be a reliable source of information to the public.

In 2019, the World Health Organisation (WHO) listed vaccine hesitancy among the top 10 threats to global health. During the pandemic, misinformation spread via social media contributed to public mistrust of Covid-19 vaccination.