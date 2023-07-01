ChatGPT Is Now Officiating Weddings, That's It, That's The Headline

Couples are always trying to find new ways to make their wedding day remarkable. One such duo from Colorado, United States is making headlines for using artificial intelligence to officiate their wedding. AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT just aided a couple in saying “I do”. Many people might question how this came to be. Since most states in the United States require a license to officiate the marriage. People reported that this one of its kind ceremony took place because Colorado does not require any such officiator to perform a marriage ceremony. It was also reported that the bot was able to help the couple say their wedding vows through a speaker. It had a robotic C-3PO-like mask and was placed between the bride and the groom. Longmont Leader reported the wedding took place on a stage in front of the Historic Morrison Church. It was also shared that the Chatbot planned the welcome, the speech, and the closing remarks.

People reported the Chatbot as saying, “Thank you all for joining us today to celebrate the extraordinary love and unity of Reece Alison Wiench and Deyton Truitt." Who came up with this unique idea? It was the bride’s father, Steve Wiench. However, it was not an easy road to get the bot to officiate the wedding. The bride’s father shared the details about the initial hesitation from ChatGPT’s side that remarked, “Sorry, I can’t do this. I don’t have eyes, I don’t have a body, I can’t show up and officiate your wedding."

Eventually, with the help of families feeding personal details to the bot, the ceremony ended up taking place. Phrases like, “We are honoured and grateful to each and every one of you here, especially those who have travelled out of state — notably, Kansas," were added to what was going to be recitation in the ceremony.

The reason behind using ChatGPT as their officiant was that the couple had put their wedding together in five days. Longmont Leader reported that Truitt is supposed to deploy for the army next week. The couple wanted to tie the knot before that happens. This was so that Wiench could join him after he completes basic training.

It was not just the chatbot’s job to help the couple say “I do”. The family also enlisted its help to prepare a press release announcing the wedding and the statement that was distributed to the guests who had made it to the wedding.