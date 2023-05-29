ChatGPT’s Viral Typo Shows No Editor Jobs Are At Risk

Artificial Intelligence is the future and ChatGPT has already shown us glimpses of the technology’s capabilities. The AI chatbot can write essays, poems, business ideas and even tackle exam questions, all with so much. However, no technology is perfect and a recent screenshot on Reddit showing a typo made by ChatGPT has intrigued social media users, evoking various reactions from people on the social media platform.

The screenshot showcased a prompt about ‘pet shop recording concerns,’ seemingly without any issues. However, an eagle-eyed user noticed a typo and couldn’t resist seeking clarification. The person asked ChatGPT about the meaning of the word “infrishing."

The AI chatbot quickly understood the mistake, acknowledging that the correct term should be “infringing" and also shared the definition.

Sharing the post, a Reddit user raised an amusing question, “Has anyone ever seen GPT-4 make a typo before?

The Reddit post rapidly gained traction, capturing the attention of thousands of users.

Reacting to the post, one user playfully declared that “ChatGPT is just humans,” pointing out that even AI models can make mistakes.

Speculation arose about the training data, with one user wondering “if that is where it is from.”

Another user agreed that ChatGPT “sometimes creates whole new words.”

A humorous comment highlighted the dedication of an individual who may have tirelessly tried to convince ChatGPT of the correct spelling, “I hope he sees this.”

A user couldn’t resist a classic line, jokingly advising “Go home ChatGPT. You’re drunk.”

A Reddit user shared their firsthand experience with ChatGPT’s typos, noting that “It makes typos in other languages. GPT 3.5 makes a lot of typos in e.g. Swedish. GPT4 is much better and rarely makes typos in Swedish, but it happens. I had never seen one in English yet, but obviously, it can happen.”

The incident is proof that despite their impressive abilities, AI tools like ChatGPT are not fully dependable and can still produce unexpected errors.

Open AI the company behind ChatGPT recently rolled out the iOS version of the app after its release in countries like the US, Croatia, France, Korea, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland, India, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Nigeria, the UK, and more.