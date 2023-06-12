Cheetah Attacks Deer But It Didn't Go As Planned

There is nothing as beautiful and dangerous as the wildlife. While it is a treat for sore eyes to watch the wild animals in their natural habitat, the cruel game of hunting often makes us shudder in fright. Recently, a video of a cheetah trying to hunt down a deer in the forests of Masai Mara has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users. The recorded footage which was shared on April 20, has once again gained traction on Instagram.

“One cannot resist the lure of Maasai Mara,” read the caption of the post. The frightening visual clip opens with a cheetah lunging at a deer. It wraps its sharp claws around the deer’s neck, trying to bring the deer down. Although the deer tried its best to free itself from the clasps of the cheetah, it repeatedly fails to get the wild animal off its back.

Soon, wildlife safari jeeps arrive at the spot, clicking pictures and taking videos of the dangerous battle between the cheetah and deer. After a seemingly impossible struggle, the tables are turned and how. The deer finally escapes the grips of the cheetah. Not just that, it chases the cheetah, trying to attack its predator with its sharp horns. The video concludes with the cheetah fleeing the site while the deer follows the wild beast, leaving the tourists in surprise.

Social media users were quick to react to the video in the comments. While one user noted, “Don’t give up. Lesson from nature,” another was relieved that the deer got away as they wrote, “I’m so happy he got away.” “Quick turn of events,” pointed out a third user.

So far, the video has received over 1.5 million views on Instagram.

But not all is so gory in the wildlife. Sometimes, even potentially dangerous situations turn out to be funny as well. Not long ago, IPS officer Susanta Nanda tweeted a video of a cheetah’s failed attempt to hunt a deer. The video showed a deer grazing peacefully along the side f a fenced wire. Soon a cheetah, on the opposite side of the wire, tries to attack the deer.

But unfortunately, the wire creates an obstacle, and the cheetah is unable to hunt the deer. Meanwhile, the deer, knowing that the cheetah would not be able to hunt it, continues to eat grass quite unfazed. “Window shopping by Cheetah,” read the hilarious caption.