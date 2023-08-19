Cheetah Chases Gazelle At Terrifying Speed In Masai Mara; Watch What Happens Next

Now and then we get to witness the prowess and immaculate abilities of wild animals in videos shared on the internet. A video like that of a Cheetah hunting in the wild is gaining traction online.

The video starts with the location of the hunting place, which is shown to be the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. The next shot is of the cheetah, which seems to be on the lookout for its prey. The video then shows the big cat chasing a gazelle (antelope) with a ferocious, soul-numbing speed.

By the end, the video shows that the cheetah has successfully captured its prey in its jaws. The description under the video gives more information on the wild animal by stating, “One of these felines’ most prominent characteristics is their light bodyweight, which helps them gain speed faster. On top of that, they have small heads and long legs for getting the best out of aerodynamics law. Also, their flexible spine allows for extreme extension during the run."

The video was posted on the YouTube channel called Maasai Sightings. It has gained thousands of views, and hundreds of likes since it has been posted. Take a look at the video:

Netizens are expressing their awe in the comments. One user wrote, “Cheetahs take your breath away when they hunt at unbelievable speed for a land animal," and another comment pointed out, “It’s messed up how cheetahs have to hide itself and the meal from other predators and eat it fast without enjoying it." A third comment said, “Hope the cheetah was able to enjoy that meal, it was well earned."

Earlier in March, a similar video went viral on Twitter, which showed a cheetah chasing a small reptile with its powerful speed. It looks like the video was taken from a mobile camera.

Velocidad y fuerza pic.twitter.com/AlULiTLctA— Solo para Curiosos (@Solocuriosos_1) March 4, 2023

The animal is able to grab the prey and impressively halts to hold it under its paws. The video gained thousands of likes and hundreds of reposts.