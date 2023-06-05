Chef Vikas Khanna's AI Masterpiece Features Mona Lisa's Love for Indian Food

The gems produced by artificial intelligence (AI) continue to make waves on social media. The latest one is from Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna who shared a unique masterpiece that merged art and food. In a tweet, the Chef unveiled his latest creation—an AI-generated image featuring Leonardo Da Vinci’s masterpiece painting, Mona Lisa with a twist. Mona Lisa is seen seated at a table full of mouth-watering traditional Indian dishes. The careful attention to detail and the smooth combination of Indian aesthetics in the scene make the image simply breathtaking.

“Ok, I did this with AI. Mona Lisa enjoying Indian Food,” Vikas Khanna captioned the image.

Ok I did this with AI. Mona Lisa enjoying Indian Food. 😜 pic.twitter.com/sCCUZT5K9Z— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 3, 2023

Since it was posted, the AI-generated image of Mona Lisa has garnered tremendous attention, with over 15 million views and a variety of reactions. Amidst the admiration, some people also pointed out that certain iconic Indian dishes were missing from the table.

One user playfully suggested adding Kadhai Paneer and Naan to the table.

@TheVikasKhanna sir ji kadhai paneer or naan k sath bhi ek.— KIRTI KHANNA (@KIRTIKHANNA14) June 4, 2023

Another person humorously speculated that Mona Lisa herself would have enjoyed the flavours of Indian food.

Indian food is so delicious, I am sure even Monalisa must have liked it. 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/PZNPEE7NhA— ChefVikasKhannaKiDeewani_Divya (@YesIMDivya) June 3, 2023

Meanwhile, a third user jokingly pointed out the absence of Pani Puri.

Pani puri is missing on the table.. 😜— Lifeking_Amazing (@AmazingLifeking) June 4, 2023

A user compared the AI image of the Mona Lisa enjoying an Indian meal and the famous painting The Last Supper.

Looks like Monalisa enjoying the Last supper🤔🤔 https://t.co/Ua4FZdN5n8— Eklavya Grover (@itsweirdo_eg) June 3, 2023

Reacting to the post, a user enquired Vikas Khanna about his upcoming restaurant and wrote, “This is so good. Speaking of vegetarian food, looking forward to having Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna’s vegetarian restaurant in Chicago So not only Monalisa but Meghna also can enjoy Indian vegetarian Food. Love and respect."

This is so good😅Speaking of vegetarian food,looking forward to have Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna’s vegetarian resteurant in https://t.co/VCSFop3IZu not only Monalisa but Meghna also can enjoy Indian vegetarian Food.Love and respect🙏 https://t.co/Af7QHOXWW6— Meghana (@08meghana) June 3, 2023

Throughout the years, Mona Lisa has inspired numerous artists. Last year, Resha Weaves, a natural fibre fabric company caught the attention of social media users with their unique online campaign. They presented Mona Lisa donning regional sarees, accompanied by local names.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CihaOnTvrtR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

ThreadIf Mona Lisa born in South Delhi she would be "Lisa Mausi" pic.twitter.com/qUfdX76n70 — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

Resha Weaves’ campaign, titled ‘Mona in Six Yards Across India,’ captivated audiences with its portrayal of the Mona Lisa in Indian attire. Each depiction showcased her draped in a saree from different parts of India.

The campaign beautifully celebrated the diversity of India’s rich heritage.