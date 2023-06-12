Chennai Businessman Builds Miniature Taj Mahal In Memory Of her Mother

The Taj Mahal, an emblem of India’s cultural legacy, is one of the world’s seven wonders. Its existence stands as an eternal symbol of a husband’s love for his beloved wife. While Shah Jahan, the Mughal emperor, built the Taj Mahal as a heartfelt homage to his loving spouse, a businessman from Chennai recently expressed his profound affection for his mother by constructing a miniature Taj Mahal in her memory.

The miniature Taj Mahal, constructed in Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu, was built at a staggering Rs 5 crore. Amrudeen Sheik Dawood Sahib built a miniature Taj Mahal in his birthplace of Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu. He runs a hardware business. His father, the late Abdul Kader Sheik Dawood, was also a businessman and dealt with the leather goods trade, with operations centred in Chennai.

Abdul Qader Jailani Biwi, from Ammaiyappan in Tiruvarur district, was a loving parent to four daughters and a son. Unfortunately, Abdul Qader passed away when his son, Amruddin Sheikh Dawood, was just eleven years old. From that moment forward, Jailani Biwi took on the responsibility of running the shop and raising her children all by herself.

Amrudeen’s wife, Jailani Biwi, faced numerous challenges as she navigated the hardships of running the business and raising their five children. As the years went by, the children grew older, and the four sisters eventually got married. Following this, Amrudeen Sheik himself later tied the knot.

In 2020, Amarudeen passed away. Amrudeen Sheik Dawood Sahib was devastated by the loss of his mother, Jailani Biwi. From a tender age, he had been a constant support to her, helping in the shop and accompanying her wherever he went.

The day his mother passed away, Amruddin Sheikh Dawood took it upon himself to prepare biryani and distribute it to a thousand people at every Amavasya. However, he felt that his tribute was not enough, leading him to conceive the idea of constructing a miniature Taj Mahal in honour of his mother. He purchased a one-acre plot of land in his ancestral village, Ammayiappan, and enlisted the assistance of a builder friend to initiate the construction of the monument.

Amarudeen sourced marble from Rajasthan and carefully designed pathways and walkways, replicating the architectural layout of the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. Finally, on June 2, the memorial was unveiled to the public.

Within the mini Taj Mahal, there are meditation centres available for individuals of diverse faiths. Furthermore, the premises house a madrasa that provides accommodation for ten students.