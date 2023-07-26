Chennai Street Food Vendor Makes Colourful ‘Panda Dosa’ And It is Too Cute to Eat

A video which is currently going viral features a street vendor making a dish called ‘Panda Dosa.’ Instagram user ‘Whatsup Dilli’ shared the video on her official handle and ever since then it garnered attention on social media. Street food culture is a speciality of our country. From samosa to chat, everything is eaten with the same vigor. One thing special about this dosa is the unique colour palette. The batter of dosa is not just white but it also had food colouring added to it, which makes it look pink and green.

The vendor started by pouring batter on the skillet as he created a big circle. He then makes a few small circles using coloured batter, to make face and the ears. Further in the video, you can see the vendor properly creating the eyes and nose using a long ladle. Here, have a look at the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered over 219K likes. “Tag someone who should try this Panda Dosa,” read the caption.

Another similar video which went viral showed an artistic street dosa vendor shaping the dish into huge cat shapes. The Twitter user who shared the clip of this Dosa in making wrote that the vendor is a true example of innovative, resilient, and impactful food influencers. While many were thankful that this dish was unlike any other in terms of shape, others were offended that the vendor had not cooked the dosa properly. A Twitter user wrote, “As long as it’s not attacked with cheese, mayonnaise, or Oreo, it’s cool.”