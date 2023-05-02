Chennai Super Kings Fan’s Epic Dance Moves Make Cheerleaders Copy His Style

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not only known for its thrilling cricketing action but also for the enthusiastic crowd that adds to the passion for the game. In a recent match in Chennai, a fan of the home team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), took the entertainment level up a notch with his antics. While the cheerleaders were performing their routine, the fan decided to showcase his dance moves. What started as an attempt to copy the cheerleaders, soon turned into a unique performance that caught everyone’s attention. Interestingly, the performers were copying the fan’s moves instead.

Seeing the man’s energetic dance, the crowd cheered and applauded his spontaneous performance, which brought a smile to everyone’s faces.

The fan’s dance with the cheerleaders soon found its way to social media, garnering hilarious reactions from the population online. One user found the incident hilarious, writing, “Cheerleaders be like- haan bhaiya aap hi ajao karlo,” (Brother, you come and do it yourself).

While another user found it impressive and wrote: “Cheerleaders passed the vibe check.”

Some users appreciated the man’s behaviour towards the cheerleaders, “The guy is nice. He’s showing respect to them at the end."

Another user wrote, “Pehla aadmi dekha Jo 3 ladkiyon ko nacha raha hai," (First time seeing a man, making three girl’s dance).

A similar video, from a match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, of a man’s dancing skills got the crowd going wild. He was seen showing off his dance moves in front of the cheerleaders. He even included a step from the popular online game, Fortnite, in his performance.

A few fans pointed out that the cheerleaders did not expect to have a dance competition during the match.

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League has already completed the first leg of the season and it has truly been a rollercoaster ride for the team. Halfway through the tournament, the competition is keeping fans at the edge of their seat. Defending Gujarat Titans continued their terrific form from the tournament last year. Hardik Pandya and co. sit at the top of the point table presently with six wins from their 8 matches

