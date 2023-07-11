Chess Legend Viswanathan Anand's Witty Reply to Fan's 'Queen' Query Has Twitter in Splits

Viswanathan Anand has been displaying his comic side lately, as evident from his Twitter handle filled with wit and humour. This unexpected facet of the renowned chess grandmaster has left netizens both puzzled and excited. It all began after his consecutive pun-filled tweets like “Trying to look as ‘Jawan’ as SRK" or “You can call me a pawn star I guess" took the internet by storm. Building on this momentum, Anand initiated a Twitter session called “Ask Vishy," where he responded to random followers who participated in the trend.

Among the many responses, one particular reply from Anand stood out and tickled the internet’s funny bones. It was when Twitter user @PadhleJay asked, “Sir, my friend always takes away my queen, what to do? #AskVishy." Anand playfully responded, “In chess or in life?" LOL! This sent social media users into fits of laughter, as they couldn’t digest this side of the grandmaster who happened to be in such a jovial mood.

In chess or in life? https://t.co/29xaeSIupY— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 10, 2023

This single response garnered over 823K views and 710 retweets. One user amusingly exclaimed, “That’s enough Twitter for the day. Vishy sir is in a savage mood." Another individual commented, “Aaj toh Vishy sir ko witty tweets karne ka Chess-ka laga hai." Some users even drew inspiration from his humour, as one commented, “Jay must be surely shocked with your res-pawn-se." As a result, Twitter was flooded with numerous memes as users expressed their thoughts through hilarious messages and jokes, inspired by Anand’s quick wit.

Aaj toh Vishy sir ko witty tweets karne ka Chess-ka laga hai— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 10, 2023

Jay must be surely shocked with your res-pawn-se— NISHA (@shayarrcastiic) July 10, 2023

Jay reaction after getting befitting reply from vishy pic.twitter.com/SnMwmHipKs— Priyaanka (@Priyank_hahaha) July 10, 2023

Jay after seeing this reply : pic.twitter.com/K9kqXpEavh— Aditya (@adityacasm_) July 10, 2023

Everyone after seeing Viswanathan sir savage replies: pic.twitter.com/wQMv7NnX8d— Aman_Chain 😷 Mask Man (@Amanprabhat9) July 10, 2023

In the midst of all this, there was another user who asked, “king sacrifice karke kaise jeet sakte hai??? (How can we win by sacrificing the king?)" and Anand amusingly responded, “Delusion mein rehke! (By staying in delusion)" Another user inquired about his favourite song, to which he replied, “Rook Rook Rook arey baba Rook".

Rook Rook Rook arey baba Rook 🎶🎶 https://t.co/mVVDAeKjcs— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 10, 2023

Meanwhile, on the game front, Anand’s performance in the third leg of the 2023 SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz chess tournament resulted in a tied seventh place. Meanwhile, his young compatriot, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, secured the fifth position.