Home » Viral » Chhattisgarh Girl Climbs 150-foot High-voltage Tower After Fight With Boyfriend
2-MIN READ

Chhattisgarh Girl Climbs 150-foot High-voltage Tower After Fight With Boyfriend

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 10:43 IST

Delhi, India

With police intervention, they safely descended to the ground.

The woman had already reached the top when the man followed her.

In an intense and daring incident in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Chhatisgarh, a couple engaged in a dramatic dispute over their relationship, leading them to climb a towering 150-foot electricity tower. Videos of the incident emerged online, revealing the woman reaching the tower’s top, while her boyfriend hurriedly followed to persuade her to descend.

The video depicted the couple’s fearless act as they climbed the electricity tower, putting their lives at risk. The woman had already reached the top when the man followed to engage in a conversation, presumably trying to prevent any harmful actions. After approximately 30 minutes, with the intervention of local police, both individuals safely descended to the ground. The incident is currently under police investigation.

The woman involved in the incident was identified as Anita Bhaina, and it was alleged that she had an extramarital affair with a man from the neighbouring village of Kodgar named Mukesh. They had been in a relationship for a year but recently, Anita visited Mukesh’s village and started living with him. However, on Thursday, they had some disagreements, leading to a fight. Upset Anita walked towards the tower and climbed it. Mukesh followed to resolve the issue and bring her back to safety.

It seems like industrialist Harsh Goenka’s tweet about the video garnered some humorous responses from Twitter users. One person jokingly mentioned that scenes from the movie Sholay are still being imitated today. Another cleverly referred to the incident as “high voltage drama", making a pun on the tower’s electricity connection. And a third person humorously credited the government of Chattisgarh for the lack of power flowing in the wires, alluding to the safe resolution of the situation without any electricity-related mishaps.

It’s unfortunate to hear that such incidents involving people climbing towers to express their grievances or demands are not rare in the area. Over the years, there have been various reports of similar cases. In 2017, a youth climbed a mobile tower demanding a ban on alcohol in the state. Last year, a wife in Chhatisgarh climbed a power tower, refusing to go back home due to her husband’s drunken violence. And recently, in August, a man protested on a 50-ft-tall tower for an hour, demanding better road infrastructure. These incidents highlight the need for addressing social issues and providing appropriate support to prevent such extreme actions.

