Chhattisgarh Teachers Wear School Uniform To Instill Discipline In Students

Teachers are one of the most important people in a student’s life during their formative years. A good teacher can leave a lasting impression on the students that can help them build their careers. They not only guide students but also help them overcome various obstacles they face during their studies. Teaching has always been considered a noble profession. Handling students who come from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and interests is considered quite difficult, but these teachers always work as a guiding force for the students. A similar situation happened in a government school in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where a primary school teacher adopted a unique and fun way of instilling discipline among the children.

According to reports, Janhvi Yadu, who is a teacher at the Government Gokulram Verma Primary School in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has been showing a heartwarming display of solidarity and inspiration for the students at the school. Reportedly, the primary school teacher wears the same uniform as the children once a week to show that she is one of them and to try to instil discipline in the students.

It was reported that the students at the school came from underprivileged backgrounds, and there were times when they didn’t even show up to school. They didn’t wear the proper uniform and lacked discipline due to limited resources. As a result, Janhvi decided to set an example for them by wearing the school uniform herself. In an interview, Janhvi Yadu said, “It struck me that the first step towards learning is discipline and a sense of identity. These children needed to feel a sense of belonging and unity."

She further added that teachers have always been a source of inspiration for the students, and discipline is something that can only be developed after seeing the teachers. If the teachers can make the students understand the rules creatively, they will easily follow them.

Janhvi also sat with the children to understand their interests in particular subjects and even helped them to understand them. Apart from that, she also engaged with them by singing and dancing.