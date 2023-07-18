Chhattisgarh Village Refuses Installation Of Mobile Towers, Reason Will Surprise You

Every village and town across the globe wants proper mobile and internet networks to stay connected with the rest of the world. Some are ready to forgo the connectivity to protect Nature. The residents of Lachkera in the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh have refused the installation of a mobile tower in the neighbourhood, fearing that the radiation from the towers can affect the migratory birds. These birds that visit the region every year are Asian Openbill storks. All the 600 families in the village fear that the mobile tower can hamper the birds’ reproduction and navigational capabilities. Uday Nishad, the Sarpanch of Lachkera, said in an interview that the residents learned that the transmission towers cause harmful radiation. “The people are ready to live with weak network connectivity, reaching the town from nearby locations. They are happy to see the Openbill storks visiting their village during the onset of the monsoon. These migratory birds nest in the trees of the village and none of the residents disturb them,” he said, adding, “We don’t permit any mobile phone service provider to establish their tower despite the pressure and temptation from them.”

As per a study from Dr CV Raman University, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, it was found that electromagnetic radiation affects birds, makes them disoriented and harms their navigational abilities. The study also observed that many animals near these towers face dangers like stillbirths, birth deformities and behavioural problems. It has also been found to be one of the factors in the amphibian population’s decline.

Lachkera Gram Panchayat passed a resolution to not allow any company to install mobile towers. If any person is found harming or disturbing the birds, a fine of Rs 1,000 shall be imposed on them. Reportedly, thousands of Asian Openbill storks migrate to Lachkera during the monsoon and leave by Diwali. These birds are commonly spotted in India and other Southeast Asian countries. These storks are greyish or white with glossy wings and tails. The birds feed on water snakes, frogs and insects.

